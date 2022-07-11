ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Joules seeking advice amid reported plans for capital raise

By Holly Williams
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31KLDE_0gbG7fln00
Fashion retailer Joules confirmed it has called in advisers to look at bolstering its finances as soaring costs and waning consumer confidence hit the group’s bottom line (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Archive)

Fashion retailer Joules confirmed it has called in advisers to look at bolstering its finances as soaring costs and waning consumer confidence hit the group’s bottom line.

The posh wellies chain said it has hired KPMG to help with plans to boost profits and shore up its balance sheet as reports suggest it is considering raising fresh capital.

Joules announced in May that its boss, Nick Jones, would step down in the first half of its next financial year while warning of the impact on profits of the cost-of-living crisis.

Its share price has plummeted by nearly 90% over the past year, with declines compounded by the profit alert and cash crunch worries.

Joules said: “The group continues to focus on improving profitability, cash generation and liquidity headroom.”

It said it has hired KPMG’s debt advisory practice “to assist in this process”.

But the group insisted debt levels remain within its banking agreements and as expected by management.

The group is making good progress against previously announced key initiatives

Joules

It said: “Whilst the group continues to manage its cash resources carefully over its seasonal borrowing peak, it expects to have sufficient liquidity to manage its working capital requirements over this time.

“The group is making good progress against previously announced key initiatives aimed at simplifying the business and optimising the cost base to improve long-term profitability.

“This includes implementing significant changes to its wholesale operations to focus on fewer, profitable wholesale accounts and improving and simplifying the group’s end-to-end product process to reduce costs and shorten lead times.”

Its May trading update saw it warn that “challenging” market conditions and weak consumer confidence have affected recent trading.

Joules added that reduced demand for full-price items had hit profit margins across its owns channels, while it said profits would be knocked by “subdued” demand for home and garden products.

Third-party sales had also been weaker than expected across some key UK accounts, it said at the time.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

High inflation will last for years amid global turmoil, hedge funder famous from ‘The Big Short’ says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Michael Burry, the prolific tweeter and hedge fund manager whose prescient bet against the housing market before the 2008 financial crisis was featured in The Big Short, said Tuesday that he thinks inflation could persist for years.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kpmg#Working Capital
The Independent

Cost-of-living payments will hit bank accounts from Thursday

More than eight million households will start to receive the first of two payments totalling £650 to ease cost-of-living pressures from Thursday.From July 14, a first instalment of £326 will start to be paid out to low-income households on benefits, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) previously announced.The second payment of £324 will follow in the autumn.People may be entitled to receive the £650 in two lump sums if they receive certain support, such as Universal Credit, income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA), income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA), Income Support, Pension Credit, Child Tax Credit or Working Tax Credit.Those eligible...
INCOME TAX
CNBC

China factories are feeling some heat as U.S., Europe demand slows

Chinese manufacturers are starting to see demand for consumer goods in developed economies tail off, after a strong rebound from pandemic shocks. Spot ocean freight rates between China and major U.S. and European markets are falling as consumer demand retreats. Goods demand is "normalizing" leading to a significant slowdown in...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Los Angeles Times

Stocks slump on Wall Street amid recession, rate worries

Wall Street got back to slumping Monday to kick off a week full of updates about how bad inflation is and how corporate profits are handling it. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 1.2% and gave up the majority of its gains from the prior week. The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 0.5%, and the Nasdaq composite dropped 2.3%.
STOCKS
NBC News

Dow sinks on the back of June's hot inflation report

Stock slid on Wednesday after June inflation data came in hotter-than-expected, contributing to growing fears that the Federal Reserve will get more aggressive in its fight to tame rising prices. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 256 points, or 0.83%, while the S&P 500 fell 0.81%. The Nasdaq Composite lost...
MARKETS
International Business Times

Delta Warns Of Rising Costs After Missing Earnings Estimates

Delta Air Lines Inc on Wednesday posted a lower-than-expected second-quarter profit and warned that cost pressures would remain elevated through the year as it battles operational challenges, sending its shares lower. U.S. carriers are enjoying the strongest summer travel season in three years as more people resume regular activities including...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Economy Continues to Pummel Small Businesses; Online Inflation Slows

Small business optimism dipped again in June, with the National Federation of Independent Business’ monthly index hitting a record low. The organization’s small business optimism index dropped 3.6 points in June to 89.5, the sixth consecutive month below the 48-year average of 98, the federation reported on Tuesday.
BUSINESS
The Independent

The Independent

743K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy