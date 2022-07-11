Making for a fair summer in Marion County

Livestock and agriculture exhibits from the north county contribute greatly to the fair.

It was like the state fair, only with a significantly smaller footprint.

Marion County Fair took place over the weekend and offered attendees a delightful diversion within the confines of the Oregon State Fair facilities. Food, rides, games, vendors, entertainment and animals galore were among the wide variety of attractions within the touted "Made in Marion" affair.

The fair's event coordinator said the initial day's attendance numbers were up over the last time — pre-pandemic — a normal fair was held.

"It was a very calm day and the weather was fair, and everybody generally had a good time," Ingalls said. "I think the nice thing about our fair is that there are so many different things to do. I saw a lot of families enjoying the racing pigs, finding amusement with the reptiles — something for every type of attraction. And the animal barns, we know that that is the No. 1 attraction each year because people want to see the animals."

That No. 1 attraction is a piece of the fair largely provided by youth from north Marion County. Woodburn, Gervais, St. Paul, Mt. Angel and North Marion all had considerable FFA and agriculture-related representation at the event.

"Our FFA students have been working with their market animals since April 1," Gervais FFA advisor Megan Dilson said. "A lot of them have even had them longer because they are bred right on the farm. So they are able to compete in our Bred and Owned Class. That is a class when student has a whole flock or herd of animals; they have the dam and the sire, and they will produce the offspring at their home."

Within a slice of an hour on the first day, a fairgoer could see FFA members from St. Paul and Gervais competitively showing the pigs they raised, goat displays adorned with blue ribbons, prize-winning rabbits and young men from Mt. Angel showing their prized bovines in competition.

Yet, there was still much more to take in.

Ingalls said past surveys and informal chats with attendees this year indicate families spend four-to-six hours at the fair, especially when the weather cooperates.

"Families do plan to come and stay and get their value out of the fair," she said. "And we had really nice days to come and hang out."

While food vendors experienced peak times around meal hours, fair organizers focused on getting a respectable number and variety of food options to stave off long lines. The Oregon Dairy Women's barn, which serves up perennially-popular ice cream cones, consistently attracts a line throughout the run of the fair.

Chipping in

Marion County Fair not only offers countywide exhibits — animals, arts and crafts, authors, sheriff's office displays, K9 and other dog shows — it also unfolds seamlessly due to a legion of volunteers.

Over the course of the three-day event there are hundreds of volunteers. Ingalls estimates there is a core group of roughly two-score at any given time, handling vital tasks such as providing information or coordinating activities or tending to the needs of everything from vendors to stage set-ups to preparing animal-show arenas.

"It takes an army to put this thing on. If we didn't have all those volunteers, we couldn't do it," Ingalls said.

Fair photos

To view a gallery of photographs from the 2022 Marion County Fair, visit the Woodburn Independent Facebook Page , facebook.com/WoodburnIndependent.

