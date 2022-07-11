ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sponsored: The Best Walmart Deals to Rival Amazon Prime Day

By Danielle Directo-Meston
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pAwq1_0gbG7N4p00
Courtesy of Walmart
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Deal hunters have no shortage of Amazon Prime Day shopping alternatives, and that includes Walmart.

While the retailer isn’t hosting its Deals for Days (its rival sale that usually coincides with Prime Day) this year, deal hunters don’t need a special shopping event to take advantage of epic summer Rollbacks and Flash Picks. Those include up to 75 percent off school supplies, 60 percent off select clothing and accessories, 50 percent off laptops and more tech, 40 percent off home appliances and cleaning products and 20 percent off cooling must-haves and outdoor gear, among many deals.

All Walmart shoppers can take advantage of convenient curbside or in-store pickup for online orders, while W+ members get free shipping with no order minimums, free store delivery on groceries and other eligible products, contact-free checkout and early access to exclusive promotions and deals. (The retailer is offering a free 30-day trial to new members; after that, the membership is $13 monthly or $98 per year.)

Don’t have an Amazon Prime membership, or prefer to shop elsewhere? Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the best Rollbacks, Flash Picks and other deals to shop from Walmart right now in every category, including home, tech, fashion, beauty, toys and more. Whether you’re shopping for back-to-school essentials, giving your home a smart upgrade or in the market for a new robot vacuum, check out our top sale picks below.

We’ll be updating this list as we spot more markdowns, so keep your eye on this space and bookmark this page.

THE BEST WALMART DEALS ON HOME CLEANING APPLIANCES

Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL Vacuum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BbG2u_0gbG7N4p00

Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL Vacuum (reg. $599) $288

Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin Upright Vacuum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48FO69_0gbG7N4p00

Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin Upright Vacuum (reg. $300) $250

Dyson V8 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K5Lbu_0gbG7N4p00

Dyson V8 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum (reg. $450) $390

iHome AutoVac Nova Self Empty Robot Vacuum and Mop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gUSan_0gbG7N4p00

iHome AutoVac Nova Self Empty Robot Vacuum and Mop (reg. $599) $185

Bissell Little Green Portable Spot and Stain Cleaner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UJwU5_0gbG7N4p00

Bissell Little Green Portable Spot and Stain Cleaner (reg. $124) $89

THE BEST WALMART DEALS ON SMART HOME DEVICES

Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Y4Hn_0gbG7N4p00

Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen (reg. $100) $55

Renpho HEPA Air Purifier for Home Large Room

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aaGY9_0gbG7N4p00

Renpho HEPA Air Purifier for Home Large Room (reg. $300) $80

Merkury Innovations A21 Smart Multicolor Dimmable LED Bulb, 2-Pack

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O8tyg_0gbG7N4p00

Merkury Innovations A21 Smart Multicolor Dimmable LED Bulb, 2-Pack (reg. $16) $11

TaoTronics Air Purifier

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DpSjS_0gbG7N4p00

TaoTronics Air Purifier (reg. $100) $32

Simplysmart Home 10.1-Inch Wi-Fi Smart Digital Picture Frame

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EKtq4_0gbG7N4p00
Courtesy of Walmart

Simplysmart Home 10.1” Wi-Fi Smart Digital Picture Frame (reg. $160) $79

THE BEST WALMART ELECTRONICS DEALS

HP 11.6-inch Chromebook with 4GB RAM, 32GB Storage

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02ihwV_0gbG7N4p00

HP 11.6-inch Chromebook with 4GB RAM, 32GB Storage (reg. $225) $98

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus with S-Pen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b3LQj_0gbG7N4p00

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus with S-Pen (reg. $699) $570

2020 Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air with Wi-Fi, 64GB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18lI51_0gbG7N4p00

2020 Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air with Wi-Fi, 64GB (reg. $469) $379

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Earbuds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K1NW7_0gbG7N4p00

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Earbuds (reg. $199) $119

BEST WALMART DEALS ON TVs

LG 65-Inch Class 4K 2160p Smart LED TV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GGgQv_0gbG7N4p00

LG 65-inch Class 4K Smart LED TV (reg. $448) $398

Onn. 50 QLED 4K UHD Roku Smart TV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=213zdV_0gbG7N4p00

Onn. 50 QLED 4K UHD Roku Smart TV (reg. $378) $228

Hisense 65-inch Class 4K UHD LCD Roku Smart TV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04O6K1_0gbG7N4p00

Hisense 65-inch Class 4K UHD LCD Roku Smart TV (reg. $498) $448

Roku Streaming Stick 4K

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=144Zih_0gbG7N4p00

Roku Streaming Stick 4K (reg. $49) $29

BEST WALMART DEALS ON WELLNESS & PERSONAL CARE DEVICES

HoMedics Percussion Pro Handheld Massager

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d3oil_0gbG7N4p00

HoMedics Percussion Pro Handheld Massager (reg. $50) $30

Braun Series 9-9330s Wet/Dry Electric Shaver

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15bOcc_0gbG7N4p00

Braun Series 9-9330s Wet/Dry Electric Shaver (reg. $270) $220

BEST WALMART KITCHENWARE DEALS

KitchenAid Professional 6-Quart Stand Mixer (Certified Refurbished)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uQSKZ_0gbG7N4p00

KitchenAid Professional 6 Quart Stand Mixer (Certified Refurbished) (reg. $400) $220

Beautiful by Drew 10pc Cookware Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U4sKF_0gbG7N4p00

Beautiful by Drew 10pc Cookware Set (reg. $120) $80

Orfeld Cold Press Juicer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LReAJ_0gbG7N4p00

Orfeld Cold Press Juicer (reg. $240) $65

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tNBoX_0gbG7N4p00

Ninja Foodi 8-Quart XL Pressure Cooker Air Fryer Multicooker (reg. $199) $179

BEST WALMART HOME & PATIO DEALS

SinglyFire 28-Inch Propane Fire Pit Table

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41XLHX_0gbG7N4p00

SinglyFire 28 inch Propane Fire Pit Table (reg. $500) $153

Nexpow Car 4000A Peak 27800mAh Battery Jump Starter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25AErB_0gbG7N4p00

Nexpow Car Peak 27800mAh Battery Jump Starter (reg. $200) $68

Mainstays Outdoor Wood Porch Rocking Chair

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bCN3B_0gbG7N4p00

Mainstays Outdoor Wood Porch Rocking Chair (reg. $124) $97

BEST WALMART FASHION AND ACCESSORIES DEALS

Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Ruffle Sweetheart Midi Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F2puY_0gbG7N4p00

Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Ruffle Sweetheart Midi Dress (reg. $36) $10

Michael Kors Jet Set Large East West Crossbody

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UXvVU_0gbG7N4p00

Michael Kors Jet Set Large East West Crossbody Black Saffiano (reg. $328) $105

Scoop Women’s Shoulder Pad T-Shirt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A2kKH_0gbG7N4p00

Scoop Women’s Shoulder Pad T-Shirt (reg. $18) $5

BEST WALMART BEAUTY DEALS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LPuYC_0gbG7N4p00

BaBylissPro Nano Titanium Ultra Thin 2-in. Hair Straightener (reg. $125) $95

Uoma by Sharon C Foundation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D5ij9_0gbG7N4p00

Uoma by Sharon C Foundation (reg. $15) $12

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DjjXz_0gbG7N4p00

IMAGE Skincare Vital C Hydrating Repair Face Cream ($72 value) $35

BEST WALMART DEALS ON TOYS AND ACTIVITIES

Crayola Classic Crayons, 24 Count

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FnxNb_0gbG7N4p00

Crayola Classic Crayons, 24 Count (reg. $1.44) $0.50

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SXid7_0gbG7N4p00

Costway Inflatable Bounce House with Climbing Wall and Splash Pool (reg. $600) $211

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kkwMd_0gbG7N4p00

L.O.L. Surprise OMG House Dollhouse (reg. $229) $99

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mPKue_0gbG7N4p00

Cricut Explore Air 2 Emerald Diecut Machine and Accessories Bundle (reg. $300) $149

Comments / 0

The Hollywood Reporter

These Are the Best Steals to Shop at Target’s Deal Days Sale to Rival Amazon Prime Day

Target’s Deal Days have arrived. The Minneapolis-based mass retailer has kicked off its three-day shopping event to rival Amazon Prime Day, and shoppers can now save up to 50 percent off electronics, clothing, swimwear, accessories, beauty, home decor, toys, groceries, back-to-school essentials and more through July 13. This year marks Target’s fourth annual Deal Days, among the many Amazon Prime Day alternative sales geared towards attracting discount-seeking shoppers away from the e-commerce giant this month. Ahead, keep reading for everything you need to know about Target’s summer savings, including the best deals and how to save the most during the three-day...
SHOPPING
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Laptops and Two-In-One Tablets

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Though summer feels like it’s only just started, working life continues to go on. And on Amazon Prime Day (which returns July 12 and 13), tons of deals await on products that can make working life easier and more efficient. But you don’t have to wait until next week to enjoy discounts on tech and home office essentials, including laptops and computers.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmazon Brings 'Lord of the Rings,' 'Thursday Night Football' Into Prime Day PushJamie...
ELECTRONICS
The Hollywood Reporter

The 45+ Best Amazon Prime Day Alternative Day Sales Happening Online Right Now

As shoppers are readying their wallets for Amazon Prime Day on July 12 and 13, many retailers are piggy-backing off the epic two-day shopping event and offering their own deals to compete with the e-commerce giant. Amazon Prime membership costs $15 per month or $139 annually, and only members can access the online marketplace’s exclusive deals during the retail therapy bonanza. For those looking to avoid shelling out extra money on an Amazon Prime membership, the great news is that there are plenty of end-of-season savings to shop elsewhere online. Retailers including Best Buy, Kohl’s and Target have announced their own...
INTERNET
