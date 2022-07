Yavapai CASA for Kids Foundation (YC4KF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Sandra Moffitt Adams as the newest member to the Foundation’s Board of Directors. Sandra moved to Prescott in 2020 to be closer to her family and wasted no time making a positive impact in her new community. She immediately began volunteering with United Animal Friends and the Yavapai Family Advocacy Center during the pandemic. Through her work with the Family Advocacy Center, Sandra learned of YC4KF and became a general events volunteer for the Foundation in 2021. In April of 2022, she completed the training to become a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) in the Prescott Area.

