The U.S. Border Patrol is proposing disciplinary action for several agents who confronted Haitian migrants while on horseback on the Texas-Mexico border last year. U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus, which oversees Border Patrol, would not reveal what the disciplinary action may be, citing privacy concerns for its agents. But he stressed that some of the actions by the agents on horseback and verbal epithets yelled by at least one agent led to the recommendations and were result of a 10-month investigation into the incident.

TEXAS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO