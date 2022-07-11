ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howie Mandel Traumatizes TikTok With Now-Deleted Video

 2 days ago
If you've been wondering why Howie Mandel is trending on social media, we have some disturbing news. The America's Got Talent judge shocked TikTok, and later Twitter, with a video showing a prolapsed anus that has since been scrubbed from many corners of the web. Article continues below advertisement....

Angela Pickett
2d ago

He asked a question 🤔🤫people have different symptoms. Showing it he was concerned for his friendsometimes we react before we think 😒

