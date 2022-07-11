Heat Advisory issued for Palo Duro Canyon by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 16:17:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-12 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are occurring or will occur which could lead to the development of large and dangerous fires. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them, to the public. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Central Interior RED FLAG WARNINGS FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING REMAIN IN EFFECT FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 220, 221, 222, 223, AND 224 .DISCUSSION... A thermal low pressure trough stretching from Eagle to Ft Yukon to McGrath will persist through Tue, then move east. A moist and unstable airmass along this trough will cause scattered thunderstorms across the Eastern Interior through midnight tonight. Some of these thunderstorms could be severe with large hail, brief heavy downpours, winds gusting to 30 mph, and frequent lightning. Expect around 10,000 lightning strokes today. Thunderstorm activity should taper off from west to east from Tuesday into Wednesday. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT TONIGHT FOR LIGHTNING FOR CENTRAL INTERIOR * AFFECTED AREA...Northeast of Manley Hot Springs. * TIMING...Until Midnight AKDT tonight. * LIGHTNING ACTIVITY LEVEL...4. * WINDS...Northwest 5 to 10 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 41 percent. * TEMPERATURES...70 to 80. * IMPACTS...Ample lightning could lead to numerous new fire starts.

