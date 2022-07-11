ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heat Advisory issued for Palo Duro Canyon by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-11 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Bay, Calhoun, Jackson, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 14:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Bay; Calhoun; Jackson; Washington The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Jackson County in the Panhandle of Florida Northeastern Bay County in the Panhandle of Florida Northwestern Calhoun County in the Panhandle of Florida Eastern Washington County in the Panhandle of Florida * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 145 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 19 miles west of Blountstown, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Jackson, northeastern Bay, northwestern Calhoun and eastern Washington Counties in the Panhandle of Florida, including the following locations... Betts, Center Lake, Compass Lake and Fountain. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
BAY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Bradley, Calhoun, Clark, Cleveland, Dallas, Desha, Drew by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 15:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bradley; Calhoun; Clark; Cleveland; Dallas; Desha; Drew; Lincoln; Ouachita; Pike HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values of 105 or higher. * WHERE...Pike, Clark, Dallas, Cleveland, Lincoln, Desha, Ouachita, Calhoun, Bradley and Drew Counties. * WHEN...Through 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Houston, Madison, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 06:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-11 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Houston; Madison; Walker HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 110. * WHERE...Houston, Madison and Walker Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 16:17:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-12 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are occurring or will occur which could lead to the development of large and dangerous fires. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them, to the public. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Central Interior RED FLAG WARNINGS FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING REMAIN IN EFFECT FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 220, 221, 222, 223, AND 224 .DISCUSSION... A thermal low pressure trough stretching from Eagle to Ft Yukon to McGrath will persist through Tue, then move east. A moist and unstable airmass along this trough will cause scattered thunderstorms across the Eastern Interior through midnight tonight. Some of these thunderstorms could be severe with large hail, brief heavy downpours, winds gusting to 30 mph, and frequent lightning. Expect around 10,000 lightning strokes today. Thunderstorm activity should taper off from west to east from Tuesday into Wednesday. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT TONIGHT FOR LIGHTNING FOR CENTRAL INTERIOR * AFFECTED AREA...Northeast of Manley Hot Springs. * TIMING...Until Midnight AKDT tonight. * LIGHTNING ACTIVITY LEVEL...4. * WINDS...Northwest 5 to 10 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 41 percent. * TEMPERATURES...70 to 80. * IMPACTS...Ample lightning could lead to numerous new fire starts.
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Kittitas Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 14:14:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-13 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Kittitas Valley BREEZY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY THIS EVENING FOR EASTERN KITTITAS COUNTY .Gusty winds will continue into the late afternoon for the Kittitas Valley, where gusts up to 40 mph have been observed for much of the day already. Relative humidities have decreased down to around 15 percent as well. Winds will decrease later in the day, but critical fire weather conditions will persist through the early evening. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE WA690 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 690 Kittitas Valley. * WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * IMPACTS...The gusty winds combined with low relative humidities will lead to critical fire danger, allowing for rapid spread of existing fires and any new fires.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
Fox News

South to be hit by heavy rainfall, thunderstorms

Parts of the South should prepare for scattered thunderstorms, with possible heavy rainfall and lightning. A cold front moving in from Canada could also cause severe weather across the upper Midwest and Great Lakes through Wednesday. Temperatures are soaring in the Southwest and California, with heat advisories posted for southern...
CALIFORNIA STATE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 18:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Allen; Beauregard; Calcasieu The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Beauregard Parish in southwestern Louisiana North central Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana Southwestern Allen Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 622 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Longville, or near Ragley, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lake Charles, Westlake, Moss Bluff, Ragley, Longville, Buhler and Gillis. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALLEN PARISH, LA
Fox News

Southeast, Gulf Coast to be hit with heavy rainfall

Heavy rainfall will be a big story across the Gulf Coast into the Southeast, with a developing area of low pressure just off the coast of Texas and Louisiana that will linger into the weekend. WHAT IS A TROPICAL DISTURBANCE?. Some areas will receive 3-6 inches of rain, with isolated...
LOUISIANA STATE
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Chambers by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 16:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Chambers; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Galveston; Coastal Harris; Coastal Jackson; Coastal Matagorda; Galveston Island; Inland Brazoria; Inland Harris; Inland Matagorda; Matagorda Islands; Northern Liberty; Southern Liberty HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 110. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Siskiyou County from the Cascade Mountains East and South to Mt Shasta by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-12 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Siskiyou County from the Cascade Mountains East and South to Mt Shasta Hot, Dry, and Windy Conditions during Tuesday and Wednesday Afternoon .Abnormally hot conditions under the ridge has already created critically dry conditions east of the Cascades. As an upper level trough begins to displace the ridge currently over the area, winds during the afternoon will become gusty. This will result in critical conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 284 * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. * Affected area: In Northern CA...The Northeast Portion of Fire Weather Zone 284, including the town of Macdoel; and Modoc National Forest, Tule Lake National Wildlife Refuge, and Lava Beds National Monument. * Wind: Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Humidity: As low as 10 percent. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Addison, Caledonia, Chittenden, Essex, Franklin, Grand Isle by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 12:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Addison; Caledonia; Chittenden; Essex; Franklin; Grand Isle; Lamoille; Orange; Orleans; Rutland; Washington; Windsor SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 460 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS VT . VERMONT COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADDISON CALEDONIA CHITTENDEN ESSEX FRANKLIN GRAND ISLE LAMOILLE ORANGE ORLEANS RUTLAND WASHINGTON WINDSOR
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Fort Bend, Inland Jackson, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 16:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Fort Bend; Inland Jackson; Montgomery; Polk; San Jacinto; Trinity; Wharton HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 110. * WHERE...Trinity, Fort Bend, Wharton, San Jacinto, Polk, Inland Jackson and Montgomery Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Litchfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 16:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Litchfield The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Litchfield County in northern Connecticut Central Berkshire County in western Massachusetts Northeastern Dutchess County in east central New York Columbia County in east central New York Southeastern Greene County in east central New York Southeastern Rensselaer County in east central New York * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 432 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hancock to near Athens, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Hudson, Catskill, Chatham, Claverack, Lee, Lenox, Livingston, Copake, Sheffield, Stephentown, Coxsackie, Pine Plains, New Lebanon, Clermont, Valatie, Becket, Athens and Austerlitz. Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LITCHFIELD COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Inland Galveston by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 16:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Inland Galveston HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 110. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
GALVESTON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Black Hills, Northern Black Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 07:54:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-13 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Black Hills; Northern Black Hills; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Meade, southeastern Lawrence and west central Pennington Counties through 330 PM MDT At 251 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Nemo, or 14 miles south of Sturgis, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Dalton Lake around 305 PM MDT. Nemo around 310 PM MDT. Silver City around 320 PM MDT. Pactola Reservoir around 325 PM MDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Burnett, Douglas, Washburn by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 15:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-11 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. Target Area: Burnett; Douglas; Washburn A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Douglas, northwestern Washburn and northeastern Burnett Counties through 415 PM CDT At 351 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Dairyland, or 30 miles north of Spooner, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Gordon around 410 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Wascott and Minong. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BURNETT COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Matagorda, Wharton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 14:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-13 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Inland Matagorda; Wharton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Wharton and north central Matagorda Counties through 430 PM CDT At 357 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Boling-Iago, or 12 miles southeast of Wharton, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Boling-Iago. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
MATAGORDA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calcasieu, East Cameron, Jefferson Davis by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 16:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Calcasieu; East Cameron; Jefferson Davis A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Cameron, southwestern Jefferson Davis and southeastern Calcasieu Parishes through 745 PM CDT At 716 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lebleu Settlement, or near Iowa, moving south at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lake Charles, Iowa, Lacassine National Wildlife Refuge, Hayes, Hacketts Corner, Lebleu Settlement, Gibbstown, Holmwood, Lacassine and Bell City. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 32 and 48. Interstate 210 between mile markers 9 and 12. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA

