ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

East to Edinburgh 2022

By Friday July 8 2022
Time Out Global
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis annual festival celebrates those vigorous American salmon preparing to swim into the shoals of the Edinburgh Fringe...

www.timeout.com

Comments / 0

Related
Time Out Global

The Edinburgh Fringe is back – but what do the locals think?

What is a festival city without its festivals? When Covid-19 and the resulting lockdowns forced widespread cancellations and postponements in the creative industries, this was a question many asked in Edinburgh. As the world’s leading festival city, it has become synonymous with culture, thanks largely to annual celebrations that immerse the city in art and performance from across the globe. But what would this haven for the arts look like without the events that give it its reputation?
MUSIC
Time Out Global

Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2022: ultimate guide to dates, tickets and shows

Its full name is the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, ie it was conceived as a fringe event to the Edinburgh Festival, aka the Edinburgh International Festival. Both events began life in 1947: the big, government-funded EIF was staging its first edition, and eight theatre companies rocked up into town to capitalise on its presence. The EIF still exists in loosely the same form as it did 75 years ago, but the Edinburgh Festival Fringe – usually just called ‘the Fringe’ – has become vastly bigger and isn’t really the fringe to anything, with thousands of shows all over the Scottish city each year. While theatre remains a vital component of the Fringe, it’s probably best known for stand-up comedy these days.
TOM STOPPARD
Time Out Global

Museum of London is having a big leaving do

Ever wanted to party among ancient Roman relics and Viking battle axes? You’re in luck, because the Museum of London is having a very big leaving do to say goodbye to its home in London Wall. The Barbican venue will be closing its doors on December 4, but not...
MUSEUMS
Time Out Global

Edinburgh is officially the best city in the world in 2022

Ever wondered what the absolute best city in the world is? The results are in, folks. Edinburgh has been crowned the worthy winner in 2022, beating Chicago and Medellín to the top spot. The Time Out Index is a yearly survey of thousands (yes, thousands) of locals about life...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
CNBC

Inside a $2,140 per month apartment in London

Nancy Olaoye, 31, lives with her husband Kunle in a two-bedroom apartment in London. Together, they pay £1,750 – or roughly $2,140 – per month in rent. The apartment also includes a study and access to a garden. Nancy works as a global head of marketing and events at a tech company, and Kunle is a strategic consultant.
U.K.
BBC

Stockport councillor Alanna Vine suspended in racist retweet probe

A councillor has been suspended for allegedly sharing tweets claiming mosques were hiding "secret arsenals" and immigration was "cultural suicide". The Conservative Party is investigating Alanna Vine, councillor for Bramhall North, in Stockport. Ms Vine declined to comment on her suspension when contacted by the BBC. Stockport Council's Conservative group...
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Queen awards NHS George Cross medal

The Queen has praised the "amazing" Covid vaccine rollout and awarded the NHS the George Cross. Health leaders from the four UK nations were awarded the medal at a small ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday. It is only the third time ever that a George Cross has been awarded...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edinburgh Fringe Festival#Localevent#Local Life#American#The Edinburgh Fringe#Velvet Determination
BBC

Covid: Cases on the rise in Cornwall and Devon

Covid cases are on the rise in Cornwall and Devon, public health bosses have said. The number of cases are believed to be increasing because of new versions of the Omicron variant of the virus. Hospitals in the South West have been asking staff, patients and visitors to start wearing...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Dutch 'Indiana Jones' recovers one of the most-sacred Catholic artefacts ever stolen: Relic 'containing drops of Jesus's blood' is returned six weeks after it was taken from French church

An art detective known as the 'Dutch Indiana Jones' has recovered one of the most-sacred artefacts ever stolen from the Catholic Church. Arthur Brand, who is known for his incredible skills in tracking down stolen art, has found the 'Precious Blood of Christ' relic - a reliquary said to contain Jesus's blood - six weeks after it was taken from an abbey in northern France.
RELIGION
BBC

Birmingham bus that survived the Blitz restored for £500,000

It's a double decker bus with a remarkable history spanning more than 90 years - and now AEC Regent 486 has a new lease of life after a painstaking restoration that's cost £500,000. The bus started life on the roads of Birmingham in 1931; was sent to work in...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Pine marten spotted on Anglesey after 30 years

The first confirmed sighting of a pine marten in 30 years on Anglesey has been made by red squirrel researchers. The three photos were part of a set of 15,000 captured by one of the cameras set on the island to improve knowledge of red squirrel habitats. Researcher Dr Graeme...
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
BBC

UK Heatwave: South Oxfordshire may see bin collections 'stop early'

Public services may be affected as temperatures continue to soar with waste collections being delayed. While crews have been collecting rubbish, it is possible work will "stop early" because of the heat, South Oxfordshire District Council said. Residents have been asked to leave their bins out for two days after...
ENVIRONMENT
Time Out Global

A Victorian chef has taken the prize for Australia's best pizza

If you thought that you had to go all the way to Italy to try some of the best pizzas in the world, think again: a Victorian chef just took out the prize for the best pizza in Australia and the 13th best in the world. Now, instead of hopping on an 18-hour flight, you can just hop in the car and drive an hour out from the CBD.
RESTAURANTS
Time Out Global

Four places in the UK to escape the heatwave (and crowds) this weekend

The heatwave has hit. Temperatures around the UK are soaring towards 30C for most of the week, and the Met Office has forecast that Sunday could be the hottest day ever recorded. Hot girl summer has officially begun. In times like this, Brits usually flock to beer gardens and parks...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

County Championship: Three Leicestershire batters score centuries at Hove

LV= County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day three) Leicestershire 529-4: Ackermann 167*, Mulder 129*, Kimber 104; Finn 3-81 Leicestershire (5 pts) trail Sussex (6 pts) by 59 runs. Louis Kimber, Colin Ackermann and Wiaan Mulder all made centuries as Leicestershire's batters enjoyed a placid Hove pitch...
SPORTS
Time Out Global

Worth the detour: Istria’s best rural retreats

Move away from the beaches and head inland to find the soul of Istria. These countryside retreats offer a relaxed rustic vibe and a taste of the Istrian way of life. Set on the edge of the tiny rural village of Lovrinići near Pazin in central Istria, Pruga is a quiet escape offering B&B-style accommodation. A reconstructed stone house is divided into two split-level apartments with interiors done up in a chic contemporary style, with rustic furniture to add a touch of country glam. Kids love to splash around in the infinity-style pool overlooking the gardens or explore the neighbouring woods. A buffet breakfast served in the shade of a pergola gets rave reviews and includes freshly baked cakes, homemade jams and locally produced foods like honey and sheep cheese. Alternative diets are gladly catered for with advance notice and the friendly hosts are happy to share restaurant recommendations and tips on things to see and do in the region. Ask nicely and they may even share the location of their favourite secluded beach. Lovrinići 14, Pazin.
WORLD
Time Out Global

First Mountain Summer Film Festival offers five days of fun and fresh air

Zagreb’s favourite getaway, the pretty slopes of Sljeme, will be hosting the Mountain Summer Film Festival between July 13-17. Visitors can look forward to five days of outdoor cinema on the big screen, live DJs, workshops for all ages, plus plenty of food and drink. Everything takes place on the meadow outside the Hotel Snježna Kraljica.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy