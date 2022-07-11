ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Burger restaurant has a ‘Tru’ passion for quality food

By Allison Brown, Foothills Focus Staff Writer
thefoothillsfocus.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStuart Gee had worked on the executive side of the restaurant business his entire career, so when he and his wife, Fawn, decided to buy their own restaurant, he gave it his all. The Gees bought Tru Burger in Anthem in 2017 and have since transformed it from a...

www.thefoothillsfocus.com

Comments / 0

Related
Eater

Which Chain Makes the Best Fried Chicken?

It is not March, but the bracket formula transcends seasons and disciplines. We found the formula extremely helpful for declaring the best bowl food in 2020’s Bowl Bowl. And here, now and over the next few days (do check back), we’re applying it to the wide world of fast-food chain fried chicken.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

23% Say This Restaurant Has The Worst Fried Chicken

The chicken sandwich wars have been raging among fast food companies since summer 2019, when Popeyes released its new version and ignited a Twitter feud with Chick-fil-A about who makes the best chicken sandwich (via Restaurant Business). The highly-publicized battle got a lot of attention on social media, and Popeyes' chicken sandwich debuted to considerable fanfare, selling out of its initial supply within a month.
RESTAURANTS
SFGate

What's the best barbecue sauce? We tasted 13 major brands to find out.

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Volumes have been written about barbecue sauce - there are about as many regional styles as there are places that serve smoked meats. Serious 'cue-heads have their favorites, partisans defend their hometown varieties and competition teams guard the recipes for their elixirs like they were state secrets.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
travelnoire.com

Best Black-owned Fried Chicken Joints in the US

Recently I ran into a thread online that talked about how Korean fried chicken was the best fried chicken ever made. I watched as users went back in forth in the comments about which culture could claim ownership of the Fried Chicken Throne for days before someone stepped in and burst their bubbles. Apparently, Koreans didn’t know how to fry chicken until African-American GI’s taught them while in the country in the 1920s. Inspired by Black culture and cuisine, Korean fried chicken was born.
NASHVILLE, TN
Joel Eisenberg

Update #3: National Chain Restaurants Expected to Close in 2022

In recent weeks, plans to close more chain locations throughout the current calendar year have been announced and reported. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Bloomberg.com, Obsev.com, BusinessInsider.com, and RD.com.
Benzinga

Can You Guess Which Fried Chicken Chain Is The Most Popular?

The novelist Nora Ephron once quipped, “Everyone loves fried chicken. Don't ever make it. Ever. Buy it from a place that makes good fried chicken.”. But which eatery makes the best fried chicken? A new data report on the leading U.S. fried chicken restaurant chains finds American public opinion divided on the subject.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veggie Burger#Bar Food#Quality Food#Angus Burger#Food Drink#Burger Restaurant#Scotches
Mashed

The Restaurant That Says It's The Filet Mignon Of Chicken

Filet mignon isn't just a high-end cut of meat, it can also refer to something else as well. You could see an upscale burger restaurant that boasts it has the "filet mignon" of burgers, for example. To say that something is a "filet mignon of..." basically means that the item in question is incredibly high-quality, it beats the band, blows the competition out of the water, and so on.
RESTAURANTS
Eater

A Four-Ingredient Fried Chicken Recipe With a Story to Tell

When it’s time to make fried chicken, 89-year-old cook and cookbook author Emily Meggett always starts by grabbing a brown paper bag. A woman who appreciates simplicity, she relies on only four key ingredients: raw chicken, seasoning salt, vegetable oil, and White Lily self-rising flour. She cleans, seasons, coats, shakes, and batters the chicken before placing it in unbelievably hot vegetable oil, where it cooks until it floats to the top, showing off its golden brown and crisped exterior. One bite of the chicken, and Meggett’s process makes sense: The thin layer of crunchy, seasoned, flaky skin heightens the tenderness and juiciness of the meat. It’s a marriage that Meggett officiates regularly, alongside thousands of Black cooks around the country.
RECIPES
Mashed

Gordon Ramsay Proved Us All Wrong With His Vegan Food Confession

Gordon Ramsay is not the man you thought he was. For years, the renowned chef has prided himself on dishes such as beef wellington, seared scallops, and other meat and seafood-based delicacies. Though he has featured vegetarian and vegan chefs on his competition shows "Hell's Kitchen" and "MasterChef," he has never shown too much interest in cooking with dietary restrictions. And in many cases, the contestants are required to cook meat and seafood multiple times throughout the competition.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Panda Express Mushroom Chicken: What To Know Before Ordering

Though Panda Express is known for its hearty dishes, such as the classic Orange Chicken and Beijing Beef, one lighter option has remained a staple on the menu throughout the years: Mushroom Chicken. Compared to other protein items, the poultry dish does not always get the spotlight. However, it is...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Why The Hell's Kitchen Restaurant Is Known For Its Cocktails

In the world of competitive cooking shows, Gordon Ramsay's "Hell's Kitchen" is hot stuff, which is why it's unsurprising to find out that the program launched a series of restaurants. In 2018, Ramsay opened up his very first Hell's Kitchen restaurant in Las Vegas. This was followed by two more restaurants located in Dubai and Lake Tahoe (via 2News.com).
LAS VEGAS, NV
Benzinga

California Pizza Kitchen Expands Its Menu with Timeless Seafood Entrees and Seasonal Summer Favorites

Premium seafood and refreshing flavors are prominently featured in all menu categories. California Pizza Kitchen (CPK), a global restaurant brand dedicated to serving creative California cuisine, celebrates the summer months with a new menu filled with premium seafood and fresh berries, available at restaurants nationwide starting today. Built around California's reputation for exceptional seafood and fresh produce, the new menu includes Seafood Cioppino, a flavor-forward, tomato-based seafood stew created on Fisherman's Wharf in San Francisco, and CPK's returning summer favorite, California Fields Salad, made with juicy watermelon, local strawberries and California-grown pistachios. Refreshing summer beverages include the introduction of the Summer Fruit Sangria and Sparkling Watermelon Cooler, adding summer flair to CPK's thoughtfully crafted beverage menu.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The New York Times

Sriracha Shortage Is Taking Some Spice Out of Life

A fixture at Vietnamese restaurants, sriracha sauce can lace aromatic pho with a jolt of heat. It’s the star ingredient in spicy mayonnaise zigzagging countless sushi rolls, and it has even inspired a legion of fans to dress up for Halloween each year like a red plastic squeeze bottle with a green cap.
FOOD & DRINKS
fitfoodiefinds.com

The Best Homemade Burgers

These super moist and juicy homemade burgers truly are the best! Pan fry or grill these burgers and enjoy with our burger sauce and caramelized onions. We’re not calling these the best homemade burgers for nothing! They truly are the juiciest and most flavorful beef burgers we’ve ever made. I know you’ll enjoy them as much as we do!
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy