Burger restaurant has a ‘Tru’ passion for quality food

Filet mignon isn't just a high-end cut of meat, it can also refer to something else as well. You could see an upscale burger restaurant that boasts it has the "filet mignon" of burgers, for example. To say that something is a "filet mignon of..." basically means that the item in question is incredibly high-quality, it beats the band, blows the competition out of the water, and so on.

RESTAURANTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO