President Joe Biden told demonstrators that he is considering declaring a public health emergency on abortion even as polling shows that most voters do not consider it a top priority. Mr Biden spoke to reporters and urged abortion rights advocates to keep protesting after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade in its Dobbs v Jackson decision late last month. “Keep protesting. Keep making your point. It’s critically important,” the president said. Reporters asked Mr Biden as he took a break from riding his bicycle in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, whether he would consider declaring a national health emergency. “That’s...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO