November 18th, 1905

This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. April 1942 may have been the only time, in Rock Island, at least, where the obituary came first, followed by a wake, and then a death. Bozo was a stray mongrel who appeared in downtown Rock Island one day in the mid-30s. He was arrested on a vagrancy count and sent to jail for not having a city dog tag. A compassionate officer bailed him out. From then on, Bozo turned into a model citizen. He crossed streets only at corners when the light was green. He took up residence at the Senator Grill. He loved parades and rides on the Rock Island Ferry, and hated cats. He bummed candy bars from passersby but was careful to balance his diet by regular visits to the butcher shop.

ROCK ISLAND, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO