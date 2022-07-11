ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

November 18th, 1905

By WVIK, Quad Cities NPR
wvik.org
 2 days ago

This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. The Rock Island Argus may be a small Midwestern newspaper, but its reporters have generally managed to sniff out breaking news stories with amazing accuracy. Take the issue of Saturday, November 18th, 1905, for example. That day, the Argus rates an almost perfect...

www.wvik.org

wvik.org

Bozo

This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. April 1942 may have been the only time, in Rock Island, at least, where the obituary came first, followed by a wake, and then a death. Bozo was a stray mongrel who appeared in downtown Rock Island one day in the mid-30s. He was arrested on a vagrancy count and sent to jail for not having a city dog tag. A compassionate officer bailed him out. From then on, Bozo turned into a model citizen. He crossed streets only at corners when the light was green. He took up residence at the Senator Grill. He loved parades and rides on the Rock Island Ferry, and hated cats. He bummed candy bars from passersby but was careful to balance his diet by regular visits to the butcher shop.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
wvik.org

Canadian Pacific Negotiates with Cities RE: Kansas City Southern Merger

So far, Bettendorf, Iowa and Hampshire, Illinois are the only two cities that have approved settlements with the railroad. Andy Cummings is the Community Relations Manager for Canadian Pacific. He says the $31 billion merger will be good for the economy and the environment. Canadian Pacific is waiting for the...
BETTENDORF, IA
wvik.org

Fickle Sara

This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. This little story from Reynolds, Illinois, has a moral to it. Listen carefully. The main character is Miss Sarah Ann Buchaner, who was, as they said in Reynolds, "changeable." Back in the fall of 1881, Sarah was faced with a difficult choice: marrying wealth and old age, or youth and accompanying poverty.
REYNOLDS, IL
wvik.org

Update for Residents on Moline's Search for Broadband Provider

Wednesday night, Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati will hold a public meeting to give an update on the project, and ask for comments. In May, a consultant helped the city consider five proposals, and pick two finalists, MetroNet and Windstream. But since then Windstream has pulled out, and the mayor says the council and consultant are now talking about what to do next.
MOLINE, IL
wvik.org

Results Confirmed for Close Illinois State House Race

Wednesday afternoon, the Rock Island County Clerk's office canvassed the votes from the June primary, and confirmed Johnson beat Thurgood Brooks by 23 votes. Chief Deputy Clerk Nick Camlin read the numbers as they confirmed the totals. "For representative in the General Assembly 72nd Representative District, Deppe - 2,316, Johnson...
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
wvik.org

WIU Students Inventory Lead Service Lines in Silvis

City Administrator Nevada Lemke says the students are counting the number of lead lines to help the city comply with a recent state law. "So once we get those identified and turned in and they're logged with the EPA, we can start that process of planning how to replace them and then moving into that phase of actually doing that replacement for them."
SILVIS, IL
wvik.org

Food Bank Crunch: Drop in Donations + Increased Demand

Liz Dierolf, Director of Marketing and Communications, says everyone is affected by increased food prices. And visits to the food bank's North Park and South Park mall pantries are up 60% compared to last fall and winter. At the same time, donations from food companies and grocery stores have dropped....
DAVENPORT, IA
wvik.org

Review: Music Guild's Cinderella

Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo. No, Music Guild’s current production is not the Disney version, but it IS a quaint and updated retelling of Grimm’s fairy tale, Cinderella, and is worthy of a Hallmark movie. In an era of caustic politics, mass shootings, and assaults on our capital, Rogers’ and Hammerstein’s rendering...
MOLINE, IL

