At its regular meeting on Monday, July 12, the Cypress City Council established fees for election vehicle (EV) charging stations on City property. An initial installation of sixteen level-2 EV charging stations at Lexinton Park will be maintained and operated by Rexel Energy Solutions, a ChargePoint, Inc. Partner through a five-year software license and a five-year Master Services and Subscription Agreement with ChargePoint, Inc. These charging stations are expected to be available for use by the middle of August 2022.

CYPRESS, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO