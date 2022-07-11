ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Seeing a lot of roadwork in Fall River? Thanks to influx of funding, more is on the way

By Jo C. Goode, The Herald News
The Herald News
The Herald News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ao6jW_0gbFyBhc00

FALL RIVER — As the dog days of summer move along, so do the myriad road, underground utilities and sidewalk-related projects in Fall River.

And more are on the way.

With a major overhaul of underground gas utilities, annual Chapter 90 road improvement projects and an influx of COVID pandemic relief money, it's busy out there with detours and street closings, but the inconveniences are temporary, said city Engineer Dan Aguiar.

“The most projects that you’re seeing is Liberty Utilities work for the replacement of gas mains and services. They have an algorithm for leak detection. They prioritize the projects so that we don’t have a Columbia Gas situation like they had up north. They’re being very proactive with replacing all of the gas lines. Is it inconvenient? Sure,” said Aguiar.

Aguiar was referring to the horrific September 2018 gas explosion in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover that killed one person, injured 22 and damaged homes and businesses.

Weaver Street development:A 346-unit housing development is proposed for Fall River. But it faces some hurdles.

Aguiar held up a large map of Fall River he made showing color-coded areas where utility projects and city-run street and water and sewer projects are in various stages of completion.

On Rodman Street near the corner of Plymouth Avenue, crews were working Thursday and Friday. Despite a large neon sign warning of the road closure and to find alternate routes, some drivers were clearly confused. One driver managed to bypass cones on Plymouth Avenue, preventing cars from turning on to Rodman Street.

A patient police officer on a detail at the work site redirected the driver.

“People make mistakes,” said the officer.

The work on Rodman has been disruptive and, starting this week, the work by Liberty Utilities will perform the work all at night, which had to be authorized, said Aguiar.

How the work is done

Aguiar said first, Liberty Utilities prioritizes areas where they will replace utilities, then they install the new utility and put on a temporary patch.

The following season, crews are back at those sites to place the final pavement cap, said Aguiar.

He said he works daily with Liberty Utilities, and showed a list with 20 streets that will be getting the final pavement patches this summer.

“When these are done, I think most of them will be finished at the end of the day on Friday. They’ll be doing more through the summer ... but they just keep going,”

How the public is alerted about roadwork

This summer the city has been trying to be proactive about alerting the public to roadwork going on all over the city.

Aguiar said information can be found on the city’s website. The Fall River Police Department often posts daily alerts on streets that will be closed, and he said the local radio station also gives updates.

Southcoast Wonders:Dartmouth's Lincoln Park was a summer hotspot — but why did it close?

“Even all the detours and how frustrating it can be, we meet every week or two and talk about complaints regarding detours not being signed correctly, not the right details and not getting enough direction,” said Aguiar. “So, we are trying to get everybody involved to be at the top of their game.”

ARPA funding to be used for some projects

Turning to his map of Fall River, Aguiar noted the blue markings that represent the city’s water and sewer replacement projects, which have been the subject of much discussion in the administration and funded in part with American Rescue Plan Act funding.

On Aguiar’s list of those projects, he’s identified 17 that will be worked on this summer.

“With ARPA funding, the water main replacement program, those roads will be reconstructed completely, so those roads won’t be just patches,” Aguiar said. “That’s a lot of streets.”

Currently the city with its Chapter 90 money from the state for street improvements are underway and nearing completion, said Aguiar.

Those eight projects include President Avenue, New Boston Road, Broadway and Robeson Street.

How they decide which streets get repaired

Aguiar held up a long list of roads and streets identified as needing improvement.

“We go out every year and we add to the list we’ve had before and we add to it the streets that really need work. We evaluate potholes, drain obstruction, anything on the street, and then we rank them,” said Aguiar.

But like a dance, the engineering department has to coordinate those projects with utility and water and sewer work.

“If they are going to be getting utilities or water and sewer, we disqualify them for now,” said Aguiar.

By the end of business on Friday, Aguiar’s final short list wasn’t yet finalized for the next round of Chapter 90 projects and other funding sources.

“I’ll pick the worst of the worst based upon the funding that we get. So right now, we have approximately $3 million in funding,” said Aguiar.

The previous round of projects that are being completed were some of the city’s largest thoroughfares.

“This year I’m trying to look at some of the shorter streets that really take a beating,” said Aguiar.

Jo C. Goode may be reached at jgoode@heraldnews.com. Support local journalism and subscribe to The Herald News today!

Comments / 2

Eva Bouchard
2d ago

why did they not fix these problems before they fixed these streets. Already Dwelly St. is already being hacked. Poor leadership. Fix the problem before fixing the roads. Just saying

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Turnto10.com

Demolition begins for River Street building in Woonsocket

(WJAR) — Demolition began on Monday in Woonsocket for the old River Street building. Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt announced on June 22 the asbestos and pest abatements were completed at the former Dorado property, allowing demolition to begin. "The demolition of 719 River Street means a lot to my...
WOONSOCKET, RI
1420 WBSM

Once-Popular New Bedford Intersection Abandoned by Panhandlers

One of the most sought-after locations by panhandlers in all of Greater New Bedford now sits empty on a sunny summer afternoon. Oh, how times have changed. Back before the 2020 presidential election, the COVID pandemic and rabid inflation grabbed all of the headlines, New Bedford's panhandler problem was the talk of the airwaves on WBSM.
fallriverreporter.com

Missing Fall River woman could be in danger according to family

A Fall River woman has gone missing, and her family is worried. Kerilyn Blood’s sister is very concerned for her wellbeing. “Her location and whereabouts are on unknown. She is with someone who is not safe, and they are driving in a brownish/tan Buick Enclave. Her health is in grave danger and any information would be grateful to my family and I.”
FALL RIVER, MA
newbedfordguide.com

National Grid to Host Virtual Event On July 14th for Fall River & Somerset Residents

National Grid invites project neighbors to a Virtual Event on July 14, 2022, from 6 to 8 P.M., to learn about the N12/M13 Transmission Line Upgrade Project. During the Virtual Event, community members will have the opportunity to learn about the project, talk to and ask questions of the project team. Construction, engineering, permitting and other subject matter experts will be present during this event.
FALL RIVER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fall River, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Fall River, MA
City
Andover, MA
ABC6.com

Portsmouth Town Council votes to rescind approval of Flock cameras

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — The Portsmouth Town Council voted unanimously Monday night to rescind approval of Flock cameras at the Mount Hope Bridge. The Town Council first voted to implement the cameras last month. The goal of installing the cameras was to help prevent suicides on the bridge. Portsmouth...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
Uprise RI

When her East Side homeless encampment was bulldozed, Molly lost everything

Just off the bike path behind the Salvation Army on Pitman Street on the East Side of Providence there was a homeless encampment not far from the water, near the train tracks. The site is also not too far from a nearby elder care facility. There, until recently and mostly hidden behind trees and brush, was a small community of unhoused people living in tents. The police visited the site and in conversation with those living there, told them that they were not going to be evicted anytime soon and that they were safe to stay there.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Potholes#Roadwork#Lincoln Park#Urban Construction#Liberty Utilities#Columbia Gas
capecod.com

Video: Four alarm fire breaks out at large building in Mashpee

MASHPEE – Firefighters from multiple departments responded to a major fire in Mashpee about 1:15 PM Tuesday. The fire at Summerfield Park at 800 Falmouth Road (Route 28) quickly went to four alarms. Heavy smoke and flames were reportedly visible on the roof and in the attic of a large two story commercial building. Crews worked quickly to make sure every one had evacuated safely. No civilian injuries were reported but a number of firefighters were evaluated for heat related issues. Traffic on Route 28 was heavily backed up due to apparatus and hoselines in the street and motorists were urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. About 1:45 PM all units were ordered out of the building as officials switched to a defensive attack. The State Fire Marshal’s office was notified to investigate the cause of the blaze.
MASHPEE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ABC6.com

Dollar General reopens after being destroyed in fire

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Dollar General on Smith Street in North Providence reopened Monday after it was destroyed in a fire last year. North Providence police said that the fire was caused by two girls, ages 8 and 9. “We look forward to welcoming customers to our...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Gas prices in Rhode Island fall for 4th straight week

TIVERTON, R.I. (WLNE) — After having previously reached record highs, gas prices in Rhode Island have steadily declined in recent weeks, giving Americans hope this pain at the pump could soon go away. These soaring gas prices have put a pinch on American wallets through the first half of...
TIVERTON, RI
The Herald News

The Herald News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
336K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fall River, MA from Fall River Herald News.

 http://heraldnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy