Three gored during Pamplona bull run

Three people have been gored and three others suffered bruises during the fifth bull run at Pamplona’s San Fermin Festival.

It was the first run with gorings in the festival so far this year. There are three more daily runs before it finishes on Thursday.

The regional government said a 25-year-old runner from Florida was gored in the calf in the bullring. The other two who were gored were Spaniards, one in the ring and one on the street. None was in serious condition.

Three other runners, all Spaniards, were treated for injuries sustained in falls during the run.

Television images showed one bull repeatedly tossing and butting one runner against the wooden barriers on the edge of the ring and then goring another in the back of the leg.

The spectacle lasted just over three minutes as hundreds of runners, mostly men, ran frantically ahead and alongside six fighting bulls as they charged through the cobblestone streets of the northern city.

The run finishes at Pamplona’s bullring, where later in the day the bulls are killed by professional bullfighters.

Tens of thousands of foreign visitors come to the Pamplona festival that was made known to the English-speaking world through Ernest Hemingway’s 1926 novel The Sun Also Rises.

The adrenaline rush of the morning bull run is followed by partying throughout the day and night.

Eight people were gored in 2019, the last festival before a two-year pause because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sixteen people have died in Pamplona’s bull runs since 1910, with the last death in 2009.

