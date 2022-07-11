ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Three gored during Pamplona bull run

By The Newsroom
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PbrBo_0gbFxBjp00
World News

Three people have been gored and three others suffered bruises during the fifth bull run at Pamplona’s San Fermin Festival.

It was the first run with gorings in the festival so far this year. There are three more daily runs before it finishes on Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17AWxi_0gbFxBjp00
Runners fall as another is tossed by a bull (Alvaro Barrientos/AP) (AP)

The regional government said a 25-year-old runner from Florida was gored in the calf in the bullring. The other two who were gored were Spaniards, one in the ring and one on the street. None was in serious condition.

Three other runners, all Spaniards, were treated for injuries sustained in falls during the run.

Television images showed one bull repeatedly tossing and butting one runner against the wooden barriers on the edge of the ring and then goring another in the back of the leg.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zVCSE_0gbFxBjp00
Medics attend to injured runners (Alvaro Barrientos/AP) (AP)

The spectacle lasted just over three minutes as hundreds of runners, mostly men, ran frantically ahead and alongside six fighting bulls as they charged through the cobblestone streets of the northern city.

The run finishes at Pamplona’s bullring, where later in the day the bulls are killed by professional bullfighters.

Tens of thousands of foreign visitors come to the Pamplona festival that was made known to the English-speaking world through Ernest Hemingway’s 1926 novel The Sun Also Rises.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=467o0X_0gbFxBjp00
A fighting bull turns and charges runners (Alvaro Barrientos/AP) (AP)

The adrenaline rush of the morning bull run is followed by partying throughout the day and night.

Eight people were gored in 2019, the last festival before a two-year pause because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sixteen people have died in Pamplona’s bull runs since 1910, with the last death in 2009.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Cost-of-living payments will hit bank accounts from Thursday

More than eight million households will start to receive the first of two payments totalling £650 to ease cost-of-living pressures from Thursday. From July 14, a first instalment of £326 will start to be paid out to low-income households on benefits, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) previously announced.
INCOME TAX
newschain

Doctors say boy in life-support fight is ‘unresponsive’ and will not recover

A 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life-support treatment dispute after suffering brain damage three months ago is “unresponsive” and will not recover, a barrister representing hospital bosses has told a High Court judge. Martin Westgate QC told Mr Justice Hayden on Monday that Archie Battersbee suffered...
HEALTH
The Independent

Several injured as Pamplona bull run returns for first time in three years

Pamplona has held its first bull run in three years. No one was gored, but several runners were injured as tens of thousands of partygoers revelled in the return of one of Europe’s most famous traditional events.The six bulls, guided by six tame oxen, charged through Pamplona’s streets in around two minutes and 35 seconds without causing too much carnage among the thousands of people cramming the course.Despite this, several runners were stomped, trampled or shoved to the cobblestone pavement. At least two men were hit in the head.The Pamplona hospital said that six people needed to be brought in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Independent

First runners gored at this year’s Pamplona bull running festival

Three people were gored at Monday’s run of Pamplona’s San Fermin Festival, the first runners to suffer such injuries at this year’s event.Television images showed one bull repeatedly tossing and butting one of the runners against the wooden barriers on the edge of the ring and then goring another in the back of the leg.Red Cross worker Jose Aldaba told Spanish National Television that one man was gored on the street while two others were stabbed by a bull’s horn inside the bullring at the end of the run.Three other people were injured. There are three more daily runs before...
CELEBRATIONS
People

25-Year-Old Man from Florida Among 3 People Gored During Bull Run in Spain

Three people, including an American, were gored during a bull run in Spain on Monday, per multiple reports. Officials said a 25-year-old man from Sunrise, Fla., and two 29-year-old Spanish men, were injured during the fifth bull run at Pamplona's San Fermín Festival on Monday, the Associated Press, AFP and New York Post reported.
SUNRISE, FL
newschain

Parents of brain-damaged 12-year-old boy set for latest stage of legal battle

The parents of a 12-year-old boy who suffered brain damage three months ago are preparing for the latest stage of a life-support treatment battle. Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee are hoping a High Court judge will rule that doctors should keep providing treatment to their son Archie Battersbee, after reviewing evidence.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bull Run#One Bull#Goring#Television#Spaniards#The Sun Also Rises
newschain

Jack Nicklaus not concerned about prospect of record low score at Open

Three-time Open champion Jack Nicklaus insists he has no concerns about the Old Course yielding a record low score this week. Branden Grace created history when he became the first man to shoot 62 in a major during the 2017 Open at Royal Birkdale, while Ross Fisher holds the course record at St Andrews after a 61 in the Dunhill Links three months later.
GOLF
newschain

First James Webb Space Telescope image shows universe in spectacular detail

The first image from Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope has been revealed, showing what is said to be the “deepest” and most detailed picture of the cosmos to date. Known as Webb’s First Deep Field, the picture showcases a galaxy cluster called SMACS 0723 as it appeared 4.6 billion years ago.
ASTRONOMY
newschain

Skeleton found alongside cowboy boots is identified by police

A skeleton found alongside a pair of cowboy boots has been identified as a man whose family lost contact with him in the 1990s, with police investigating his death as a homicide. The remains of William “Bill” Long were found by a site worker at a scrapyard in St Osyth...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ernest Hemingway
newschain

Spain’s running of the bulls: Six hurt but no gorings in Pamplona

Six people were treated for injuries but initial reports said there were no gorings in the seventh running of the bulls at Spain´s San Fermín festival. There were many hairy moments in the two-minute dash through the cobblestone streets of Pamplona on Wednesday. Shortly into the race, one...
EUROPE
newschain

Chloe Kelly insists England are fully focused after record Norway win

Chloe Kelly has stressed the importance of England not getting carried away after Monday’s historic 8-0 thrashing of Norway. The Euros hosts pulled off the competition’s biggest ever win as they blew away the Norwegians at the Amex Stadium in their second group game and secured a place in the quarter-finals.
SPORTS
newschain

Champion jockey Hughes content with tougher whip restrictions

Champion jump jockey Brian Hughes has welcomed the new whip rules, set to be implemented in the autumn, despite admitting it will take time for some of his weighing-room colleagues to make necessary adjustments. New restrictions include riders being permitted to use the whip to encourage horses only in the...
SPORTS
newschain

Minor setback puts Desert Crown’s King George run into question

Derby winner Desert Crown has suffered a minor injury which could put his participation in next weekend’s King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes in doubt. An impressive Classic winner, the Sir Michael Stoute-trained son of Nathaniel is unbeaten in three starts following his romp at Epsom. However, the...
SPORTS
newschain

Shane Long makes ‘fairytale’ return to Reading

Republic of Ireland striker Shane Long has retuned to 17 years after he first joined the club. Long, 35, has signed a one-year deal with the Royals after leaving Premier League Southampton following the expiration of his contract. The Irishman, who first arrived in Berkshire as an 18-year-old in June...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Mother of murdered schoolgirl calls for better education on knife crime

Educating children about the dangers of knife crime is key to preventing more tragedies, the mother of a murdered schoolgirl has said. A 15-year-old boy was sentenced to a minimum of 13 years on Monday for the murder of 12-year-old Ava White, who was stabbed in the neck in Liverpool city centre on November 25 last year.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy