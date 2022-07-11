The Best ‘Better Call Saul’ Scams, Ranked

Editor's note: The following contains Better Call Saul Season 6, Episode 8 spoilers.Going into the second half of the final season of the enthralling show that is Better Call Saul, the threat looming over everything was the presence of one man: Lalo Salamanca. Played with a menacing machismo by a terrific and terrifying Tony Dalton, he was the primary antagonist that we had all come to fear. When we last saw him, he had just killed Howard (Patrick Fabian) in cold blood. He did so in front of a distraught Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) and Kim (Rhea Seehorn), their increasing depravity laid bare by the lifeless body that was now on their floor. We were left in suspense at what Lalo would do to them. There was the fear that he might kill them or torture them to get information. Instead, this episode saw him set in motion a plan that involved them serving as decoys while he went to find the underground lab of one Gustavo ‘Gus’ Fring (Giancarlo Esposito). It was one of the show's most realistically tense episodes yet, a well-oiled machine of deadly drama. It also took on a more unexpected tone when it became clear Lalo was entering into a dangerous situation he might not get out of.

