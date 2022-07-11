ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best ‘Better Call Saul’ Scams, Ranked

By Miriam Handel
Daily Beast
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThroughout the entirety of Better Call Saul, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), aka Saul Goodman, has been conning almost everyone he comes across. These scams are not only entertaining, but necessary for understanding how Jimmy McGill turned into the smarmy lawyer from Breaking Bad. These scams range from, “How and why would...

Outsider.com

‘Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston Reveals New Details About Walter White’s ‘Better Call Saul’ Return

The final episodes of Better Call Saul are inching ever closer to our screens. The highly anticipated return of the AMC TV series will surely take fans on a whirlwind journey. Viewers who have watched since Breaking Bad know the twists waiting around the corner will be tremendous. Better Call Saul seamlessly blended characters from its predecessor throughout its run, but some of the biggest are still to come.
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

Better Call Saul star Tony Dalton breaks down Lalo's fate

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Monday's episode of Better Call Saul, "Point and Shoot." And now, Lalo lies low — six feet under, to be exact. The final season of Better Call Saul has proven lethal for many key characters in AMC's Breaking Bad prequel, and just one episode after the brains of the Salamanca operation blew out those of Howard (Patrick Fabian), he, too, wound up taking a dirt nap. Right alongside Howard.
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Cameron Diaz returns for Netflix action movie with Jamie Foxx

After an eight year hiatus, Cameron Diaz is returning to acting. Jamie Foxx made the announcement about the forthcoming Netflix action movie on his social media, in which he recorded a phone call between himself and Diaz. Foxx invited NFL star Tom Brady onto the call to give Diaz advice on ‘unretiring.’
NFL
EW.com

Better Call Saul review: 'Point and Shoot' takes the prequel form to new heights

Warning: This review contains spoilers for the Better Call Saul episode "Point and Click" (and, for that matter, all of Breaking Bad). Prequels are tales of doom, even when they don't want to be. Writers and viewers know how things will end up for the characters and the world around them. Famously dead characters may live again — but their future already arrived in our past. Sunday's amazing episode of Better Call Saul ends with Mike (Jonathan Banks) and Tyrus (Ray Campbell) burying two bodies in the Superlab. Anyone who watched Breaking Bad recognizes that whole sentence as a graveyard. Mike will be shot to death. Tyrus will get exploded, collateral damage in a three-way underworld feud. And the whole Superlab will go down in flames.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Better Call Saul’ Final Trailer Teases the End of Saul Goodman

AMC has released the final trailer for the second part of the sixth season of “Better Call Saul,” the critically acclaimed “Breaking Bad” prequel series starring Bob Odenkirk. The trailer continues AMC’s trend of advertising the final episodes with cryptic black-and-white footage, leaving fans few images...
TV SERIES
102.5 The Bone

As Better Call Saul returns, Kim Wexler's fate remains a mystery: "There's just not a lot of happy endings going on here"

The back half of the final season of Better Call Saul premieres Monday night on AMC. There has been a lot of speculation about the ultimate fate of Kim Wexler, wife of Jimmy McGill aka Saul Goodman. Because Better Call Saul is a prequel to Breaking Bad, and Kim doesn't appear in that show at all, many fans assume she'll be killed. But Rhea [Ray] Seehorn, who plays Kim, says there are other fates for her character that are just as tragic.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘Better Call Saul’ Needs a Gene-Centric Episode

Ever since Better Call Saul premiered in 2015, Gene Takavic (Bob Odenkirk) has been haunting us. Jimmy McGill’s second persona appeared in the legal drama’s first episode, a lonely, mustachioed Cinnabon worker who spent most of his time on screen flinching at even the slightest noise. Now that Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould’s legal drama has killed off three of its biggest characters and only has five episodes to go, I have a simple request: Give us a Gene episode. Mild spoilers ahead.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Better Call Saul’ Star Speaks Out About How That Major Midseason Death Informs ‘Breaking Bad’

“Better Call Saul” returned in explosive fashion last night, July 11, for the continuation of its sixth and final season. When fans left off with the TV show back in May, they witnessed the shocking death of Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian) at the hands of Lalo Salamanca (Tony Salton). After six long weeks of waiting, “Better Call Saul” fans finally saw retribution for Howard’s untimely death when Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) murdered Lalo.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Watch Better Call Saul Recap Gene Takovic's Story

Who is Gene Takovic? The answer isn't so black-and-white. The fugitive formerly known as Slippin' Jimmy McGill and crooked criminal lawyer Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) broke bad before Breaking Bad, disappearing from Albuquerque after the DEA uncovered his shady dealings with notorious meth cooks Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul). By the time of Better Call Saul's monochromatic flashforwards set post-Breaking Bad, Jimmy/Saul is in hiding as "Gene," the paranoid and mustached manager of an Omaha Cinnabon — and now that he's been recognized by creepy cab driver Jeff (Don Harvey, since recast with Pat Healy), Gene's cover is blown.
TV SERIES
Collider

[SPOILER]’s Death Pushes ‘Better Call Saul' Into Uncharted Territory

Editor's note: The following contains Better Call Saul Season 6, Episode 8 spoilers.Going into the second half of the final season of the enthralling show that is Better Call Saul, the threat looming over everything was the presence of one man: Lalo Salamanca. Played with a menacing machismo by a terrific and terrifying Tony Dalton, he was the primary antagonist that we had all come to fear. When we last saw him, he had just killed Howard (Patrick Fabian) in cold blood. He did so in front of a distraught Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) and Kim (Rhea Seehorn), their increasing depravity laid bare by the lifeless body that was now on their floor. We were left in suspense at what Lalo would do to them. There was the fear that he might kill them or torture them to get information. Instead, this episode saw him set in motion a plan that involved them serving as decoys while he went to find the underground lab of one Gustavo ‘Gus’ Fring (Giancarlo Esposito). It was one of the show's most realistically tense episodes yet, a well-oiled machine of deadly drama. It also took on a more unexpected tone when it became clear Lalo was entering into a dangerous situation he might not get out of.
TV SERIES
Entertainment Weekly

Better Call Saul recap: When Lalo talks, you listen

As Better Call Saul takes us into the back six episodes of its final season — and barrels forth on its collision course with the timeline of Breaking Bad — let us linger (not for the first time) on the notion of what remains. When you die (or decamp to Omaha under a new identity, as one does), what will be left of you? A closet full of freshly-pressed suits. A shard of broken glass in the desert dirt. A memorial slide rule suspended in lucite.
TV SERIES
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
The Independent

Better Call Saul, season six episode eight review: A fitting showcase for one of TV’s greatest-ever villains

That was a long seven weeks, wasn’t it? It’s been a little under two months since Better Call Saul embarked on its mid-season break – leaving fans on one hell of a cliffhanger. While the show’s creators may insist that the break hadn’t been factored into the final season’s pacing, there could hardly have been a more compelling time to hit pause: the last time we saw Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) and Kim (Rhea Seehorn), they were staring down the leonine eyes of Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton), moments after he had strolled through their door and shot Howard Hamlin (Patrick...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Breaking Bad' Fan Favorite Joining 'Black Mirror' Season 6

Fan favorite Breaking Bad actor Aaron Paul is joining the cast of Black Mirror Season 6. According to TV Line, he joins other big names such as Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2), Kate Mara (A Teacher), and Josh Hartnett (Penny Dreadful), all of whom will be appearing in the new season of the anthology sci-fi series as well. At this time, episode details are being kept under wrap, and no specific story or character information is available.
TV SERIES
Digital Trends

The 10 best performances in the Breaking Bad universe

The universe of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul is filled with so much artistry behind the scenes that it can sometimes be easy to overlook the talents that are almost always on display. The roster of performers that these shows have assembled is truly stellar, and that’s a huge reason why both have been such critical successes. Whether these actors appeared on one of the shows or both, they are the performers that have made the Breaking Bad universe so excellent.
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

Black Mirror Season 6 Will Include Aaron Paul and Josh Hartnett

Season 6 of the British anthology series Black Mirror was announced earlier this year, and now we finally know some of the new faces joining the show’s world of unease and science fiction. According to Variety, the next season of Black Mirror will include Aaron Paul of Breaking Bad fame and Josh Hartnett, who starred in Penny Dreadful.
TV SERIES

