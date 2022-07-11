ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

QUESTION OF THE DAY: Can an independent candidate win Missouri’s open Senate seat?

By ABC 17 News Team
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 2 days ago
KMIZ

A Republican lawyer who worked for the Jan. 6 committee is trying to get on the November ballot in Missouri's U.S. Senate race.

John Wood is being backed by deep-pocketed donors and at least one major establishment Republican, former senator John Danforth, who hopes he can serve as an alternative to Republican candidates in the race, including former Gov. Eric Greitens.

Can an independent win in Missouri? Vote in the poll below.

Theresa Howard
2d ago

Anything is possible. Do your homework because that person may be the best person for the job. It’s better than the alternative.

Steven Brody
2d ago

Not a political insider from Washington DC who moved to Kansas City a few months ago, and has never been away from the East Coast. Danforth shows Missourians what he really thinks about them. His elitist attitude says it all.

KCTV 5

Missouri: Republican nomination for US Senate race a toss-up

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - We are three weeks from the August primary election and there is no lock on who will be the Republican nominee. It’s a crowded field. There are 21 Republicans vying for the job. The three top candidates are Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, former governor Eric Greitens who resigned in disgrace, and current Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.
tncontentexchange.com

Missouri state legislator sends out comedy-gold campaign letter

If politics still holds a place for honesty, then Tony Lovasco has earned his spot with a fundraising letter, of all things. Lovasco, a Republican state representative from O’Fallon, Missouri, recently mailed a missive to potential voters in his district (the 64th), which covers mainly St. Charles County. First...
939theeagle.com

(AUDIO): Missouri independent U.S. Senate candidate John Wood appears on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Columbia”

Former U.S. Attorney John Wood describes himself as a lifelong Republican and a common-sense conservative. Mr. Wood says he’s running for Missouri’s U-S. Senate seat because the GOP primary is a race to the bottom to see who can be the most divisive. He tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Columbia” that his campaign has already collected about 5,000 signatures and will easily collect the signatures necessary to be on the November ballot as an independent. He’s also critical of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York):
KMOV

National Association of College Admission will not hold convention in St. Louis due to Missouri abortion law

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A national organization says it will not hold its convention in St. Louis in response to Missouri’s new law banning most abortions statewide. The National Association of College Admission Counseling (NACAC) sent News 4 a statement confirming St. Louis is no longer in the running due to the trigger law that went into place when the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade. Mayor Tishaura Jones tweeted a response to the announcement.
northwestmoinfo.com

In-Person Absentee Voting Underway for Missouri Primary

(MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s local election authorities have been hard at work prepping for the August primary election. The Missouri Legislature passed a Congressional redistricting plan at the last minute this year, causing election offices to scramble to get what they need in place for the primary. Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says it’s been a big lift for them…
kcur.org

Inside Missouri's new voter ID law

Along with a record state budget and restrictions to sleeping on state land, Missouri's legislative session saw the passage of a wide-ranging voting bill that could change the way elections take place. From photo ID requirements to the end of presidential primaries, the election process may look different come November....
939theeagle.com

Wiemann: property tax relief should be included in Missouri special session call

The Missouri House’s number two Republican says a shortage of new vehicles has led to a more than 20 percent increase in assessments for used vehicles. House Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann (R-O’Fallon) is urging GOP Governor Parson to include property tax relief in his special session call. Wiemann says state lawmakers passed a county assessor’s bill a decade ago, and could have never expected this.
abc17news.com

Parson, citing upcoming election, won’t appoint new Boone County prosecutor

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Gov. Mike Parson will forgo appointing a replacement for former Boone County prosecutor Dan Knight, a spokesperson said Monday. Missouri law gives the governor the power to appoint replacements in most county offices after a vacancy occurs. Knight was found dead June 4 at his Columbia home. The first assistant prosecutor, Nick Komoroski, was appointed prosecutor by Presiding Judge Kevin Crane the same day.
themissouritimes.com

New U.S. Senate poll places Schmitt on top, Greitens a distant third

Jefferson City, Mo. — A poll conducted by the Tarrance Group has provided some interesting results. Notably, the poll shows Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt in the lead, garnering 28% of the respondents’ vote. The most surprising finding, however, is how poorly embattled former Gov. Eric Greitens performed....
