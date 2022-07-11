QUESTION OF THE DAY: Can an independent candidate win Missouri’s open Senate seat?

KMIZ

A Republican lawyer who worked for the Jan. 6 committee is trying to get on the November ballot in Missouri's U.S. Senate race.

John Wood is being backed by deep-pocketed donors and at least one major establishment Republican, former senator John Danforth, who hopes he can serve as an alternative to Republican candidates in the race, including former Gov. Eric Greitens.

