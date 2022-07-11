ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

Sacramento County Board of Supervisors Meets July 12 and 13

By Nicholas Ibarra
Sacramento Observer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sacramento County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to meet Tuesday July 12 at 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., and Wednesday July 13 at 1 p.m. Among the topics of discussions will be...

sacobserver.com

Sacramento Observer

County Board Called Out For Spending, Lack of Accountability

The Sacramento County Grand Jury has issued its final report on its investigation into the County Board of Supervisors’ use of millions of dollars in 2020 meant for early coronavirus pandemic recovery. As first reported by the Sacramento OBSERVER, the County Board of Supervisors allowed then County Executive Nav...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

California Capitol lawn no longer being watered

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The lawns at the California Capitol are no longer being watered as water conservation was taken up a notch. Emergency water conservation regulations were enacted by the California State Water Resources Control Board, and they went into effect on June 10. The regulations prohibit ornamental or non-functional grass at commercial, industrial and institutional properties from being watered.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Request To Recount Ballots In Nevada County Clerk-Recorder Race Withdrawn Over Cost

TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) – The request to recount ballots cast in one Nevada County election has been halted. Last week, veteran political adviser Randy Economy made the request to inspect and recount ballots on behalf of Nevada County Clerk-Recorder candidate Jason Tedder. Then, on Monday, he told CBS13 that he is halting the recount request. He told CBS13 “This has never been about the results, it’s about the chain of custody and the way the election was handled.” Economy, who questions the legitimacy of mail-in ballots in general, said he wanted to review the signatures on the envelopes and compare them to the voter rolls. The only way to do that under California law was to request a recount. In California, voters can request a recount for any reason, as long as they pay for it. The current clerk-recorder estimated it would take 38 days to hand-count roughly 1,000 ballots a day at the cost of more than $82,000. Economy told CBS13 that he could not afford the $82,000 cost and will terminate his request at 4 p.m. Monday.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
Sacramento County, CA
Government
County
Sacramento County, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
californiaglobe.com

Sacramento Homeless Grows As City/County Spend Million$ More on Accommodating Them

The number of homeless living on Sacramento streets has increased over the past three years, according to the new Point-in-Time count released by Sacramento Steps Forward, the City of Sacramento reports. However, based on interviews with homeless, they were living on the streets prior to the Covid virus pandemic, so this increase can’t be blamed on the pandemic.
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Placer County Senior Resource Fair open to everyone

Placer PROTECT presents a Placer County Senior Resource Fair open to everyone from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 11 at the Maidu Community Center 1550 Maidu Drive, Roseville. “We want to educate not just our seniors but their children, their loved ones and the whole community,” said Placer County Elder Abuse Prosecutor, Deputy District Attorney Shannon Quigley, who helped found Placer PROTECT six years ago.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Fair Oaks residents receive antisemitic leaflets

FAIR OAKS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that on Monday multiple homes in the Fair Oaks area received antisemitic flyers inside of bags with beans. Deputies and federal partners investigating the case have said that at least five residents received the bags and that there are currently no suspects or […]
FAIR OAKS, CA
ABC10

Elk Grove to get new rail service to Sacramento, Stockton in 2024

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Millions of dollars are being invested toward making Elk Grove a little more walkable and a little less congested on the streets. California state funds are going toward a new rail service, an overcrossing for a trail system near Laguna Boulevard and some improvements to the Elk Grove Boulevard off-ramp.
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Tired Of Waiting On The City, South Sacramento Twin Sisters Clean Up Neighborhood Sidewalk Themselves

SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Twin sisters from south Sacramento decided they could not wait any longer to clean up their neighborhood. For months, Margarita Chavez watched weeds grow through sidewalk cracks at 24th Street and Matson Drive near a bus stop. After calls to the city for help, she enlisted the help of her twin sister, Mirna Gonzalez, to step in. Not many people travel with gardening tools and trash bags always in their cars. Tired of blight, Chavez enjoys beautifying her neighborhood. She’s a member of Sacramento Picks it Up, a group dedicated to clearing trash around the city. Chavez, 68, said she...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘A Possibility We Will Lose The Entire City’: City Officials Taking Action To Lower Auburn’s Risk Of Wildfire

AUBURN (CBS13) – Due to its proximity to the American River and plenty of dry brush to burn, the city of Auburn is a high-risk area for wildfire, so city officials are taking action to protect the area from potential disasters. Twice in one year, CBS13 has covered a fire in Auburn City Councilmember Daniel Berlant’s backyard. “I’ve really been trying to push our city to be better prepared,” he said. The city council put together a group of residents and business owners that identified several actions Auburn can take to prevent wildfires. “One of those items was making sure homeowners are compliant with...
AUBURN, CA
News Break
Politics
Mountain Democrat

Homeless man cleaning up El Dorado Hills

“I walk here every day,” said Barry Gordon as he raked leaves outside the El Dorado Hills Post Office on a sultry Saturday morning. An unassuming, quiet fellow, the 71 year old has taken it upon himself to clean up various areas around the El Dorado Hills community, including the post office grounds. “Anything in front of me when I walk, if it’s trash I pick it up.”
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
FOX40

Demonstrators march in downtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A group of 50 demonstrators are marching in Downtown Sacramento Sunday. According to the Sacramento Police Department, there is a group of people who marched in the middle of the street westbound on Capital Avenue near 6th Street. According to a tweet from the Sacramento Police Department, the protest ended at […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Hundreds of PG&E customers without power in Amador County

Hundreds of Pacific Gas and Electric Co. customers in Amador County are waking up without power Tuesday morning. (Video above: Top headlines for July 12, 2022) The power outage happened Monday night, just before 7 a.m. and impacted around 500 people in the Plymouth area. The cause of the outage...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Lincoln's new financial documents unveiled

June 28th’s Lincoln City Council meeting was heaven for a government financial junkie, as both the fiscal 2022/23 annual budget and the updated Public Facilities Element (PFE) fee platform were presented. Both documents are “educated, best guesses,” subject to modifications as events unfold to alter the assumptions. The documents...
LINCOLN, CA
KCRA.com

More demand, fewer donations and language barriers trouble Sacramento-area food banks

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Elk Grove Food Bank Services opened in May and is already seeing record turnouts of people needing help to put food on the table. The location on 9888 Kent St. broke its daily record of most visits last week after a day where 304 people visited. Marie Jachino, executive director at the food bank, said they are in crisis mode as they're experiencing high volumes of people going in for food.
SACRAMENTO, CA

