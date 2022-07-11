Asian Firms May Struggle to Refinance Dollar Debt, Ratio Suggests

Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their average rates go up. The average rates for 10-year fixed refinances also saw growth. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. But rates have been generally increasing since the beginning of 2022, and we expect that trend could continue through the remainder of this year. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has already hiked interest rates three times and is poised to raise them further in 2022. Rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money, and homeowners considering a refinance may only find higher rates as the year goes on. If you're looking to lower your monthly mortgage payment, it could be advantageous to lock in a rate sooner than later. Make sure to think about your goals and circumstances, and compare rates and fees to find a mortgage lender who can meet your needs.

BUSINESS ・ 10 HOURS AGO