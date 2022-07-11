ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asian Firms May Struggle to Refinance Dollar Debt, Ratio Suggests

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Asian companies are likely to find it harder to refinance dollar-denominated debt, the decline in a key metric suggests, with the currency at a two-decade high and a recent surge in inflation forcing central banks to raise interest rates. The interest coverage ratio of these companies -...

The Independent

With US dollar nearly equal to euro, impact is being felt

The U.S. dollar has been surging so much that it's nearly equal in value to the euro for the first time in 20 years. That trend, though, threatens to hurt American companies because their goods become more expensive for foreign buyers. If U.S. exports were to weaken as a result, so, too, would the already-slowing U.S. economy.
BUSINESS
AFP

Euro drops to dollar parity as eurozone recession fears mount

The euro struck parity with the dollar for the first time in nearly 20 years on Tuesday as a cut in Russian gas supplies to Europe heightened fears of a recession in the eurozone. "Rising inflation, stalling economic growth and more recently fears that Russia could cut gas supplies have pulled the euro lower," said Fiona Cincotta at City Index.
BUSINESS
Sayantani Ghosh
natureworldnews.com

Newborn Baby with Four Arms and Legs in India Hailed as "Miracle of Nature"

A "miracle" baby has shocked India upon being delivered with four limbs and four legs. Previously in 2022, a similar baby with polymelia was birthed in eastern India, again with four arms and legs and portions of its organs visible. The infant was idolized by villagers who assumed the baby was an extraordinary person.
INDIA
US News and World Report

China Warns Asian Nations to Avoid Being Used as 'Chess Pieces' by Powers

JAKARTA (Reuters) -Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said on Monday that countries should avoid being used as "chess pieces" by global powers in a region that he said was at risk of being reshaped by geopolitical factors. Addressing the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) secretariat in a speech in...
CHINA
US News and World Report

Mortgage Rates Tumble Amid Recession Unease

During a season when homebuying activity is typically in full swing, the summer housing market is stifled by an affordability crisis. A two-and-a-half-point surge in mortgage rates throughout the first half of the year, paired with rapid home price growth, drove average housing payments to record highs. At the same time, many younger millennials and Gen Zers are aging into the first-time homebuyer pool, and the financial strain may leave some priced out of homeownership.
REAL ESTATE
BBC

Euro falls below dollar for first time in 20 years

The euro has fallen below the dollar for the first time in nearly 20 years as the war in Ukraine pushes the single currency down. A single euro bought $0.998 on the foreign exchange market at 12:45 GMT, down by 0.4% in the day's trading. Fears that Russia may restrict...
CURRENCIES
Motley Fool

U.S. Mortgage Rates Plunge to 5.3% in Biggest Drop Since 2008

Mortgage rates experienced the biggest drop since 2008. They fell 7% over the course of a week. Despite this substantial decline, rates are above where they were a year ago. Home buyers have been experiencing a difficult time recently in the United States. Home prices remain high, despite some recent signs of the market cooling, and mortgage rates have nearly doubled since the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic.
REAL ESTATE
Business Insider

Today's mortgage and refinance rates: July 8, 2022 | Rates drop

Mortgage rates dropped quite a bit this week. The average 30-year fixed rate decreased from last week's average of 5.7% to 5.3% on Thursday, according to Freddie Mac. Rates for 15-year fixed and 5/1 adjustable rate mortgages dropped, as well. Mortgage rates have been experiencing some volatility. this month, as...
BUSINESS
Los Angeles Times

Stocks slump on Wall Street amid recession, rate worries

Wall Street got back to slumping Monday to kick off a week full of updates about how bad inflation is and how corporate profits are handling it. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 1.2% and gave up the majority of its gains from the prior week. The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 0.5%, and the Nasdaq composite dropped 2.3%.
STOCKS
960 The Ref

Stocks slide as Wall Street braces for big hike in rates

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are sliding through a shaky day of trading on Wall Street Wednesday after a highly anticipated report on inflation turned out to be even worse than expected. The S&P 500 initially tumbled as much as 1.6% on expectations the Federal Reserve will...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Russian Rouble Firms Past 59 Vs Dollar After Volatile Week of Trade

MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Russian rouble firmed past the 59 mark against the dollar on Monday and rallied against the euro, reversing earlier losses after volatile swings in recent sessions, as the market continued to wait for updates on currency interventions. The rouble is down around 16% from the more than...
WORLD
CNET

Refinance Rates for July 13, 2022: Rates Increase Again

Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their average rates go up. The average rates for 10-year fixed refinances also saw growth. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. But rates have been generally increasing since the beginning of 2022, and we expect that trend could continue through the remainder of this year. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has already hiked interest rates three times and is poised to raise them further in 2022. Rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money, and homeowners considering a refinance may only find higher rates as the year goes on. If you're looking to lower your monthly mortgage payment, it could be advantageous to lock in a rate sooner than later. Make sure to think about your goals and circumstances, and compare rates and fees to find a mortgage lender who can meet your needs.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Kremlin Hopes Biden Will Not Seek to Turn Saudi Arabia Against Russia

MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Kremlin said on Wednesday that it hoped President Joe Biden's visit to Saudi Arabia would not be used to try to foster anti-Russian relations, just as the United States seeks to convince Riyadh to boost oil production amid soaring prices. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan...
POTUS
boardingarea.com

Dollar and Euro Are At Parity July 12 2022

The euro was supposedly on its way to achieving parity with the United States dollar by the end of 2017, according to analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated as reported in this article by James Ramage of The Wall Street Journal — but those analysts were off by approximately five years, as the two currencies were forecast to be at parity by as soon as next month in August of 2022…
CURRENCIES

