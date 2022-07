Hillary Clinton has ruled out another run for the White House saying that it would be “disruptive” to compete against President Joe Biden.The former Secretary of State told the Financial Times that the possibility of her running again was “out of the question” following her 2016 loss to Donald Trump as she said that she expects Mr Biden to run for a second term.“No, out of the question,” she said when asked about a potential 2024 bid.“First of all, I expect Biden to run. He certainly intends to run. It would be very disruptive to challenge that.”Ms Clinton said...

