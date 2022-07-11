ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Sea lions chase away sunbathers at San Diego beach in hilarious viral video

By Allie Griffin
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Two sea lions brought a new meaning to “locals only” at a San Diego beach Friday, viral video shows.

A video posted to TikTok shows the pair of marine mammals chasing away beachgoers who packed a small stretch of sand at La Jolla Cove on Friday.

The sunbathers dart down the beach and out of the way as the sea lions waddle after them, the video shows.

The animals eventually dive into the water and swim off without harming anyone, the video shows.

The woman who filmed and posted the TikTok told NBC San Diego that the frenzied scene unfolded after the creatures were awakened from their slumber by a human who got too close to take a photo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ta0CG_0gbFtYMm00
Sea lions chase away tourists on a San Diego beach.

“I started recording because it was really funny to watch for me because to see all these tourists getting blown away by these giant sea lions,” Charlianne Yeyna told NBC.

The video has garnered more than 8 million views and over a million likes since she posted it Saturday.

La Jolla Cove lies within the San Diego La Jolla Underwater Park Ecological Reserve, which protects marine life.

The cove is known for its popularity among sea lions and seals that sunbathe on the rocks nearby and signs are posted warning visitors to give the wild animals their space.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
San Diego, CA
Pets & Animals
Local
California Pets & Animals
City
La Jolla, CA
Local
California Entertainment
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
natureworldnews.com

Survivor Recounts Experience After Swallowed Alive by Humpback Whale

In June of last year, a 56-year-old commercial lobster diver named Michael Packard found himself inside the mouth of a humpback whale. The survivor later gets his story told on film. On a Friday morning near Herring Cove Beach, off the coast of Provincetown, Massachusetts, Packard was diving for lobsters...
PROVINCETOWN, MA
Vice

A Pair of Orcas Is Brutally Killing Great White Sharks in South Africa

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. A pair of orcas are brutally killing great white sharks and ripping out their livers off the coast of South Africa, prompting great whites to abandon this part of their normal range en masse, reports a new study.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sea Lions#Viral Video#Nbc San Diego
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Pets
Fox News

Dead humpback whale washes up in New Jersey

A dead humpback whale washed up at a New Jersey marina over the weekend and attracted a flock of onlookers to the area. The 25-foot-long juvenile whale was discovered floating underneath a dock at the Grassy Sound Marina in North Wildwood, New Jersey, on Sunday morning, the marina wrote in a Facebook post. The marina said a terrapin was found feasting on the massive mammal.
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
Pocono Update

Sea Creature Feature of The Week: Blue-Footed Booby

Though not exactly a sea creature, this sea bird lives and thrives off marine sources and habitats. Named after their bright blue feet, females select their mates based upon who has the prettiest and brightest feet. Important variables for mates such as age, fitness, and genetic health are coordinated with the intensity of color. Not only are blue-footed boobies' blue feet important for mating, but the females keep their eggs warm by enclosing them underneath their feet. When mating, males attract the attention of females by offering them rocks or other small objects, then dancing, expanding their wings, and showing off their feet.
WILDLIFE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
45K+
Followers
36K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy