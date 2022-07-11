ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binance gets nod from Spain to offer crypto exchange, custody services

By Ningwei Qin
forkast.news
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBinance’s third approval in Europe came after the Bank of Spain allowed its Spanish subsidiary to register as a virtual asset services provider (VASP), the world’s largest crypto exchange by volume said Friday. Fast...

