ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grafton, IL

Grafton features music, art in July

By Jill Moon
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

GRAFTON - Not only is Music In The Park still going strong, now there's a new music series to enjoy by the rivers' confluence. Grafton's free concert series Music In The Park continues at The Grove Memorial Park through Aug. 11, from 7-9 p.m. every Thursday. Upcoming dates are July...

www.thetelegraph.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Telegraph

July swells with summer fun

From broncs to brass horns, the region again is filled with amazing entertainment options this weekend. • On Thursday, the IPRA/MRCA Rodeo begins at 7 p.m. at the Jersey County Fair in Jerseryville. Come see top riders and grab some great fair food. • Also on Thursday, The Dead Roses...
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

SIUE to present Biblical inspired musical

EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville will present "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" for two full weekends in July. The SIUE Department of Theater and Dance's "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" is told entirely through song with the help of a main character, Narrator. The musical "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" follows preferred son Joseph in the re-imagining of the Biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, 11 brothers and the coat of many colors.  Lyrics is by Tim Rice and music is by Andrew Lloyd Webber, direction is by Katherine Slovinski.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

RISE celebrates artists of color

The two-month-long RISE: Artists of Color Showcase at the Jacoby Arts Center closed over the weekend with a special reception that highlighted the six featured artists. Guests mingled with the artists and viewed the vibrant, evocative and emotional works of art one final time. St. Louis artist Olivia Obi was asked about the inspiration behind her colorful paintings. "I mainly think about how I want to see more Black women represented in the western field of art," Obi said. "When I grew up, Black women weren't really shown as the main character in their own story and they were mainly shown in servitude."
ALTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Local
Illinois Government
City
Grafton, IL
Grafton, IL
Government
The Telegraph

Dashboard Dining: Bobby's bound homecoming weekend

MARYVILLE — Saturday was a beautiful day for Bobby's Frozen Custard. It's that time in the summer when ice cream or custard is almost a daily must! Going for custard is slightly healthier, nutritionists generally agree. After running an errand for eyeglasses with Steve, one of my nearest and dearest, it was time for a summer visit to Bobby's at 2525 N. Center St./Route 159, in Maryville.
MARYVILLE, IL
constructforstl.org

St. Paul Church Trinity Hall – The Korte Company

St. Paul Catholic Church in Highland, Illinois, and The Korte Company worked closely together to design and construct Trinity Hall – a 9,458-square-foot addition located at their current location. The expansion was designed to connect the existing church, rectory and parish center and serve as a new gathering space for the congregation.
HIGHLAND, IL
The Telegraph

Broadway building will come down

A damaged Broadway building in Alton will be coming down. Employees of Stutz Excavating cut wood Wednesday to erect a walled-off area in front of the building identified as 619 E. Broadway.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Proud Exhibition debuts Friday

ALTON - The Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, will host the The Proud Exhibition opening reception 6-8 p.m., Friday, July 15. The exhibit will feature LGBTQIA+ connected art in the Simmons, Hanly, Conroy Main Gallery. The exhibit will run until Aug. 21 Wednesday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday from noon-4 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
ALTON, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Caleb Bingham
Person
Jake Weber
The Telegraph

VSalon draws inspiration from Riverbend

ALTON - Innovation, the latest in style trends and consistency in what clients want is at the core of the VSalon By Valerie method and services. VSalon By Valerie, a full-service hair salon and blow dry lounge, 102 W. 7th St., in Alton, is a new business in one of the city's historic buildings at the former home of the Duncan Foundry and Machine Co., a storied machine works facility. It opened its doors this spring and now its blow out lounge is now fully operating. "We cater to all hair types," said VSalon By Valerie founder, owner, educator and Master Stylist Valerie Baumann.  The names of each blow out lounge service also calls to anyone in the Riverbend who appreciates the city's history
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Last show

EDWARDSVILLE – Longtime local favorite classic rock band Gypsy performed two shows this weekend in what was their last performance at the Wildey Theater in Edwardsville. Band frontman and co-founder James Walsh told the crowd Friday that it was time to stop touring. Walsh noted that he began playing...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Opera for Kids packs Edwardsville library

EDWARDSVILLE - Opera Edwardsville enjoyed another huge turnout for its Opera for Kids, now in its fourth year. The cast represented artists from all over the Metro East, including Alton, Collinsville, Bunker Hill, Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, and Belleville, as well as St. Louis. Alton's own Spencer Domer played Baby Bear in this year's Opera for Kids' "Goldilocks and the Three Singing Bears." The free public performance took place Saturday at the Edwardsville Public Library. Over the past three years the opera has reached more than 5,000 children.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Historian#Live Music#Dj#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#The Lonesome Drifters#Upcoming#Eklectik Soul#Groov Junkeez
5 On Your Side

Eckert's peaches ripe for the picking starting Wednesday

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Pick-your-own peaches is back starting Wednesday at Eckert's Farm in Belleville, Illinois. Visitors will also be able to pick their own blackberries and vegetables. You will need to purchase a field access pass to pick-your-own fruits and veggies. It starts at $2.50 during the week, and...
BELLEVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Alton Women's Home celebrating 125 years

ALTON - The Alton Women's Home will be marking its 125th anniversary on Wednesday, July 13. In February 1897, the Alton Woman's Home Association (AWHA) meet for the first time to establish this home for Alton. The group met six times during the next three weeks to decide on a location for the home. On Feb. 24, Henry Watson unexpectedly appeared at their meeting and offered the old Dolbee Homestead for consideration, for the fee of $10 per month.The women enthusiastically accepted his offer. On March 2, the group gathered again to set about equipping the home. Several local churches offered to furnish a room. Arrangements were also underway to interview a suitable person for the position of matron.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

All-Star Restaurant Week features 29 sites

ALTON — All-Star Restaurant Week July 12-19 will feature 29 dining opportunities in Alton, East Alton, Grafton and Collinsville as well as two commemorative glasses. Participating restaurants will offer fixed price lunches at $15 and dinners at $30. In some cases, two can dine for $30. “Restaurant Week is...
ALTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
The Telegraph

Wood River trail audit set Saturday

WOOD RIVER — The Heartlands Conservancy will conduct a Community Bike/Walk Audit in Wood River 8-10 a.m. Saturday, July 16. City officials are working working with the Heartlands Conservancy to connect the city to the Madison County Transit bike trail system. Saturday's audit will start at Russell's Corner Café,...
WOOD RIVER, IL
The Telegraph

Granite City eyes $2.2M project

A new entertainment area, including a concert venue, is planned for downtown Granite City, Granite City Mayor Mike Parkinson said the new arts and entertainment area would be known as The District and would include a new performance venue called The Mill at 1311 20th St., formerly the site of the Niedringhaus United Methodist Church.
GRANITE CITY, IL
FOX 2

All-Star Restaurant Week in Alton, Collinsville

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – Foodies can round the bases and fill their stomachs during the upcoming All-Star Restaurant Week in both Alton and Collinsville. It’s a chance for locals and tourists alike to try a new restaurant or visit one of their favorites. Participating restaurants will have specials for lunch and dinner from July 12 to July 19.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Lewis and Clark renews Children's House agreement

GODFREY - During the Lewis and Clark Community College board meeting Tuesday night, trustees voted to extend the agreement with the Montessori Children's House on the college campus. In 1988, Lewis and Clark established an on-campus child care facility to enable students with children a place to leave their children while they attend classes. The agreement will last until June 30, 2023. The house's rent is set for $18,000 for the year, $1,500 a month.
GODFREY, IL
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Alton, IL
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

 https://www.thetelegraph.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy