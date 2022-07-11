Grafton features music, art in July

ALTON - Innovation, the latest in style trends and consistency in what clients want is at the core of the VSalon By Valerie method and services. VSalon By Valerie, a full-service hair salon and blow dry lounge, 102 W. 7th St., in Alton, is a new business in one of the city's historic buildings at the former home of the Duncan Foundry and Machine Co., a storied machine works facility. It opened its doors this spring and now its blow out lounge is now fully operating. "We cater to all hair types," said VSalon By Valerie founder, owner, educator and Master Stylist Valerie Baumann. The names of each blow out lounge service also calls to anyone in the Riverbend who appreciates the city's history

