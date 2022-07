A viral video showing a person deserting a small dog in the middle of a crowded road in mainland China has sparked anger among social media users over animal abuse.The 14-second-long video, captured on a dashcam on the same stretch of road from another car, showed the driver opening the car door and leaving out a white and scruffy-looking dog in the middle of busy traffic with a heavy truck behind it in southern China’s Guangdong province.The dog is seen jumping and trying to claw its way back up the car. Even with the window open, the car occupants are...

PETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO