Premier League

Transfer news: Barca confident over Silva move

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarcelona believe they will be able to sign midfielder...

www.bbc.co.uk

Daily Mail

Vinicius Jr, Carlo Ancelotti and more head out for Marcelo's leaving party as the departing Real Madrid legend bids farewell at a star-studded bash after calling time on his 15 years at the Bernabeu this summer

Marcelo said goodbye to his Real Madrid team-mates in a star-studded leaving party on Sunday night after calling time on his 15-year stay at the club this summer. The Brazilian defender, who made 546 appearances for Real while winning six La Liga titles and five Champions Leagues, brought the curtain down on his iconic Bernabeu career when his contract expired at the end of last month.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Barcelona 'are preparing for a summit meeting over Frenkie de Jong's future - with Xavi and Spanish giants' board hoping to resolve £55m Manchester United target's destiny before they fly out to America on Saturday'

Frenkie de Jong's future is set to be resolved in the forthcoming days with Barcelona's hierarchy set for showdown talks over the Manchester United target. De Jong is being pursued by United with negotiations continuing despite the complexities of his move from Barcelona and claims by the Dutchman that he wants to stay at the Nou Camp.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Soccer transfer news, rumors: Barca confirm Raphinha agreement as Raheem Sterling says bye to Man City

What's better than a fresh glass of orange juice and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. As we approach the middle of July, the summer transfer window has stepped up a notch in intensity with some big names now on the verge of switching clubs. SSC Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly is edging closer to a Chelsea move while Leeds United's Raphinha is closing on his dream of joining Barcelona. AFC Ajax's Lisandro Martinez and Sassuolo's Gianluca Scamacca also remain hot names when it comes to the soccer business headlines. The transfer latest:
PREMIER LEAGUE
United Transfer Room

Report: Manchester United And Barcelona Have Agreed A €85million Fee For Frenkie De Jong | Now Waiting On Midfielder's Decision

Manchester United and Barcelona have now reportedly agreed a fee of around €85million for Frenkie De Jong following reports of United's directors meeting in Barcelona, states a new report. United and Barcelona representatives held talks in Spain on Monday regarding the deal surrounding the Dutch midfielder with United wanting...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Transfer rumors, news: Chelsea in talks to sign Koulibaly, AS Roma eyeing Dybala, Raphinha-to-Barcelona latest

What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Leeds United and Barcelona are now closing in on a transfer fee agreement for Raphinha while Chelsea have opened talks to sign Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli. Meanwhile, Juventus are in talks to sign Nicolò Zaniolo from AS Roma and Jose Mourinho is contemplating on giving free agent Paulo Dybala a chance to replace him.
MLS
Daily Mail

Arsenal 'make contact with Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta's agents to confirm their interest', as Lyon demand £67.5m to sell the wantaway star amid interest from Newcastle

Arsenal have reportedly made contact with Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta, as they continue to bolster their squad ahead of the new season. The 24-year-old Brazilian was a standout performer for the French outfit last season, scoring 11 goals and registering seven assists in 43 matches across all competitions. Lyon president...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NewsBreak
Soccer
FC Barcelona
Chelsea F.C.
Yardbarker

Valencia confirm second signing of the summer from Milan

Valencia have made their second addition of the summer and added their first new player to the squad, following the announcement that Samu Castillejo would be joining the club. Valencia had confirmed that forward Hugo Duro would be staying at the club after they exercised their purchase option over the...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

A lack of interest could force Atletico Madrid to send Morata back to Juventus

Juventus is still interested in Alvaro Morata even though they have given away his shirt number. The Spaniard spent the last two seasons on loan at the Allianz Stadium from Atletico de Madrid. Juve enjoyed his talents and wanted to make his move permanent, but they couldn’t find an agreement...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Video: Luka Jovic scores four goals on first Fiorentina outing

Real Madrid agreed to cut their losses when they let Luka Jovic go to Fiorentina for free. Shortly before his move was confirmed, the Serbian’s father told the press that the world would see “who was right” about his son after this move. While preseason is little...
SOCCER

