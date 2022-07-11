Transfer news: Barca confident over Silva move

Marcelo said goodbye to his Real Madrid team-mates in a star-studded leaving party on Sunday night after calling time on his 15-year stay at the club this summer. The Brazilian defender, who made 546 appearances for Real while winning six La Liga titles and five Champions Leagues, brought the curtain down on his iconic Bernabeu career when his contract expired at the end of last month.
Frenkie de Jong's future is set to be resolved in the forthcoming days with Barcelona's hierarchy set for showdown talks over the Manchester United target. De Jong is being pursued by United with negotiations continuing despite the complexities of his move from Barcelona and claims by the Dutchman that he wants to stay at the Nou Camp.
Thomas Tuchel has responded to a fan who quizzed the Chelsea head coach over their interest in wantaway Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo is ready to leave Old Trafford this summer following their failure to qualify for this season’s Champions League, despite only returning to the club from Juventus last summer.
What's better than a fresh glass of orange juice and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. As we approach the middle of July, the summer transfer window has stepped up a notch in intensity with some big names now on the verge of switching clubs. SSC Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly is edging closer to a Chelsea move while Leeds United's Raphinha is closing on his dream of joining Barcelona. AFC Ajax's Lisandro Martinez and Sassuolo's Gianluca Scamacca also remain hot names when it comes to the soccer business headlines. The transfer latest:
Manchester United and Barcelona have now reportedly agreed a fee of around €85million for Frenkie De Jong following reports of United's directors meeting in Barcelona, states a new report. United and Barcelona representatives held talks in Spain on Monday regarding the deal surrounding the Dutch midfielder with United wanting...
CHELSEA could be the frontrunners to sign Cristiano Ronaldo after one of the Man Utd star's closest friends dropped a big hint. PSG have reportedly rejected the opportunity to sign Ronaldo, after he was offered to them by the forward's agent Jorge Mendes. The Portuguese star wants to leave this...
What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Leeds United and Barcelona are now closing in on a transfer fee agreement for Raphinha while Chelsea have opened talks to sign Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli. Meanwhile, Juventus are in talks to sign Nicolò Zaniolo from AS Roma and Jose Mourinho is contemplating on giving free agent Paulo Dybala a chance to replace him.
As the race heats up between Chelsea and Bayern Munich for Juventus defender Matthijs De Ligt, Chelsea looks to lose out on yet another needed centre-back. According to Florian Plettenberg, the German champions Bayern Munch has said that young French defender Dayot Upamecano is not for sale, leaving Chelsea to yet another dead end.
Frenkie De Jong has told Barcelona and Manchester United that he does not want to leave the club this summer nor does he want to accept a salary cut to stay at Barcelona, reports Fabrizio Romano. De Jong is the subject of a huge transfer saga between United and Barcelona...
Bayern Munich have now followed PSG and have now turned down the chance to sign Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo after being offered the chance to sign the player by his agent Jorge Mendes, according to a new report.
Arsenal have reportedly made contact with Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta, as they continue to bolster their squad ahead of the new season. The 24-year-old Brazilian was a standout performer for the French outfit last season, scoring 11 goals and registering seven assists in 43 matches across all competitions. Lyon president...
Valencia have made their second addition of the summer and added their first new player to the squad, following the announcement that Samu Castillejo would be joining the club. Valencia had confirmed that forward Hugo Duro would be staying at the club after they exercised their purchase option over the...
Fabrizio Romano has provided a new and important update surrounding the situation between Manchester United and Ajax for the transfer of Lisandro Martinez as the deal is said to be entering it’s final stages.
Juventus is still interested in Alvaro Morata even though they have given away his shirt number. The Spaniard spent the last two seasons on loan at the Allianz Stadium from Atletico de Madrid. Juve enjoyed his talents and wanted to make his move permanent, but they couldn’t find an agreement...
Real Madrid agreed to cut their losses when they let Luka Jovic go to Fiorentina for free. Shortly before his move was confirmed, the Serbian’s father told the press that the world would see “who was right” about his son after this move. While preseason is little...
Chelsea and Barcelona could go head to head again with the Blues reportedly interested in Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski. Barcelona and Chelsea are best of friends and worst enemies this summer transfer window. The Spanish side are wanting to sign Chelsea duo Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso this summer, something...
Coverage: BBC TV, radio and online, on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport mobile app. Full coverage details. Darren Clarke is confident he still has "a few more decent days left on the golf course" having...
