Fulton County, GA

Fulton grand jury probe of 2020 election conduct zeroes in on Trump’s inner circle

By Stanley Dunlap
nowhabersham.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(GA Recorder) — A Fulton County special grand jury is in full swing in its investigation into attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in favor of Donald Trump with the latest string of subpoenas targeting Republican U.S ‌Sen. Lindsey Graham and former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and other Trump...

