Few showers and storms tonight going into Tuesday; damaging winds possible

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Few showers and storms tonight / early Tuesday

Isolated severe storm; Damaging winds possible

Mainly dry, seasonably warm Wednesday through Saturday

DETAILED FORECAST:

Monday Weather

MONDAY: A cold front comes through tonight which will bring a chance for showers and storms to the region. There is a low risk for severe weather with an isolated damaging wind possible. Rain should be exiting by daybreak on Tuesday. Overnight low temperatures fall to the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: A few pre-dawn showers and storms will exit the area Tuesday morning. Then, clouds break for sunshine by Tuesday afternoon. Not quite as warm with lowering humidity and highs in the middle 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm on Wednesday. A stray shower or storm may bubble up, but most of the Miami Valley will remain dry. Highs for the day climb to the lower to middle 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortably warm for Thursday with highs in the lower 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortably warm again on Friday. Highs in the middle 80s

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and getting hot on Saturday with highs back into the upper 80s. You’ll notice the humidity climbing throughout the day.

SUNDAY: Hot and humid on Sunday with partly cloudy skies and the chance for showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warm for Mondy with highs in the middle 80s. Slight chance of a stray shower or storm.

