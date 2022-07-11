ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

‘That Relationship Will Help’ - Pundit Thinks Key Factor With Help Everton Sign Armando Broja Over West Ham and Newcastle

By Callum Baker-Ellis
 2 days ago

Armando Broja has attracted a lot of interest from Premier League clubs this summer and one pundit thinks that Everton have the advantage.

Newcastle United, West Ham and Everton have all been heavily linked with the Albanian forward this summer.

After an impressive loan spell with Southampton, the Blues value Broja at a cool £30million.

West Ham United are said to be the most interested club due to David Moyes making the 20-year-old his main transfer target this summer.

However, with Frank Lampard's Everton also in the race for his signature, some people think that the Toffees will eventually complete the deal due to Broja's ties with the former Chelsea manager.

Speaking to Football Insider , former England number one Paul Robinson thinks that Everton can edge out the signing of Broja ahead of West Ham.

“Frank’s connections at the club will help.

“He will know just how good Broja is. That relationship will help.

“The question is, does he have that relationship to the same extent behind the scenes at Chelsea now under their new ownership. That remains to be seen.

“There is personnel that have moved on behind the scenes. I’m not sure to what extent the relationship is there.

“His understanding and knowledge of the player could help Everton get a deal over the line though.”

CBS Sports

Here We Go: Jorge Mendes will try to keep moving Cristiano Ronaldo as Manchester United expect him to stay

The next days and weeks are going to be vital for Cristiano Ronaldo's future. The Portuguese star made his intentions clear with Manchester United to leave as soon as possible because his priority is to try a new experience and play in the Champions League. He believes that Man United's ambition in the transfer market, or lack thereof, is not comparable to other top Premier League clubs such as Liverpool and Manchester City. In short, Ronaldo wants out and his agent Jorge Mendes is exploring options around Europe to find a new destination.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Chelsea Transfer Room

Opinion: With Raheem Sterling Joining, Can Chelsea break into Manchester City and Liverpool’s Top Two Spots?

The England International forward is certainly a step in the right direction, but what can do the Blues bridge the gap next season?. In short, no. The side are so comfortably in third that they could sit in stagnation all summer and finish there. Signing players is important because stagnation isn’t good enough for a team like Chelsea. Nor is third place.
PREMIER LEAGUE
