Gary In 'What I Like About You' 'Memba Him?!

In October of 1988, Americans were introduced to the Conner family as ABC premiered their newest sitcom Roseanne. Running for 10 seasons, the tv show focused on the normal troubles of being a working-class family. Life, death, and finding the beauty in it all became common themes. Having dealt with some strong subject matter over the years, the sitcom came to an end in 1997. While it appeared the door had closed on the Connor family, in 2018, a spin-off series was created. Full of the same themes, The Connors sits at a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. But while the characters act the same, viewers noticed a drastic shift in one crucial aspect of the series.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO