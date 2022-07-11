ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Gary In 'What I Like About You' 'Memba Him?!

By TMZ Staff
TMZ.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles native and actor Wesley Jonathan was 23 years old when he was cast as Gary Thorpe -- the...

www.tmz.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMZ.com

Judy Spears In 'How To Lose A Guy In Days' 'Memba Her?!

American actress and fashion designer Michael Michele was 36 years old when she was cast as Judy Spears -- the smart and sassy advertising representative who mysteriously attempts to humiliate and set up her coworker -- in the 2003 romance/comedy film "How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days." Michael...
MOVIES
Variety

Mary Mara, ‘ER’ and ‘Law and Order’ Actor, Dies at 61 in Apparent Drowning

Click here to read the full article. Mary Mara, the actor best known for her recurring roles in “ER” and “Law & Order,” died in Cape Vincent, N.Y. Sunday from an apparent drowning. She was 61. In a report published Monday, the New York State Police confirmed that Mara was discovered in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent around 8:10 p.m. on Sunday by various officers. According to a statement from a representative, Mara was staying at the summer home of her sister Martha. A preliminary investigation suggested Mara died by drowning while swimming. Her body has been transported to...
CAPE VINCENT, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
HollywoodLife

Alison Mosshart: 5 Things To Know About Damian Lewis’ New Girlfriend

Damian Lewis is moving forward after losing his beloved wife, Harry Potter star Helen McCrory, who passed away at the age of 52 in April 2021. At the time, the “Billions” star said in a statement, “I’m heartbroken to announce that after a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family.” Tha pair married in 2007 and shared two children: daughter Manon, born in 2006 and son Gulliver, born in 2007. Now it’s been confirmed Damian is on the dating scene again and has started up a new romance.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Bynes
Person
Nick Zano
Person
Jennie Garth
Person
Leslie Grossman
Person
Wesley Jonathan
Outsider.com

‘The Conners’ Fans ‘Can’t Stand’ This Detail of the ‘Roseanne’ Spinoff

In October of 1988, Americans were introduced to the Conner family as ABC premiered their newest sitcom Roseanne. Running for 10 seasons, the tv show focused on the normal troubles of being a working-class family. Life, death, and finding the beauty in it all became common themes. Having dealt with some strong subject matter over the years, the sitcom came to an end in 1997. While it appeared the door had closed on the Connor family, in 2018, a spin-off series was created. Full of the same themes, The Connors sits at a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. But while the characters act the same, viewers noticed a drastic shift in one crucial aspect of the series.
TV SERIES
Parade

Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network

Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it's no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.
MOVIES
TMZ.com

'24' and 'NCIS' Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

Gregory Itzin, star of "24," "NCIS" and several other huge TV hits, has died ... according to a close friend and co-worker. Gregory played U.S. Prez Charles Logan for 6 years on "24" ... a brilliant role, alongside Kiefer Sutherland, that earned him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#What I Like About You
TMZ.com

Eddie Murphy Shares Dance with Daughter at Her Wedding

Add father of the bride to Eddie Murphy's long list of accomplishments ... the actor took center stage on the dancefloor to share a dance with his daughter. Bria Murphy and actor Michael Xavier tied the knot over the weekend in Beverly Hills, and Eddie not only proudly walked his kiddo down the aisle, but danced to "Isn't She Lovely" by Stevie Wonder as their father and daughter song.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Handsome Fellow Turned Into!

Before this dapper young man was walking the Versace Runway at Milan Fashion Week, he was just a cool kid with an even cooler shaggy hairdo growing up in Los Angeles. He is definitely known by his extra attractive family, but he is the only one that can be seen rocking bad boy neck and hand tats while on the runway ... And speaking of his family, his two older siblings may have given him some pointers on how to make modeling a major career.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star Sean Murray Reveals What The Beatles Taught Him About the Entertainment Industry

Fans of NCIS look forward to the upcoming season of the long-running drama. The landmark 20th season will drop later this year. Even though the majority of the original cast members have exited by now, NCIS still manages to bring in millions of viewers every episode. Sean Murray, known to NCIS fans as Agent Timothy McGee, recently sat down on the Culture Pop Podcast and gave his take on why the show has lasted so long on our TV screens.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TMZ.com

Leonardo DiCaprio Offered Pete Buttigieg Speaking Tips During Presidential Run

Leonardo DiCaprio wanted to help Pete Buttigieg with his delivery ahead of a debate during his 2020 presidential campaign ... but the offer fell through Pete's hands!. Lis Smith, political strategist and former senior communications director for Buttigieg's 2020 presidential campaign, tells TMZ ... Leo offered a private coaching session with Pete ahead of a nationally televised debate, but Buttigieg's pop culture knowledge was lacking and he didn't recognize what he had in front of him.
ELECTIONS
Cinemablend

Anthony Anderson Explains Exactly Why He Decided To Leave Law And Order After Just One Season

It's likely that some Law & Order fans were surprised when it was revealed that the revival would be losing a major star in Anthony Anderson. This came development came shortly after NBC delivered the exciting Season 22 renewal news for the show. Viewers seemed to enjoy seeing Det. Kevin Bernard back on the case again alongside Jeffrey Donovan’s Det. Frank Cosgrove, and they may likely have questions regarding his exit. On that note, Anderson has now explained exactly why he decided to leave the legal drama after just a single season.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy