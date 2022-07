Four teenagers were arrested Saturday evening in West Berkeley, and three handguns and a rifle were seized, after the robbery of a customer at Big O Tires, authorities report. Scroll down for an update — Police said gunfire broke out during the robbery, damaging two vehicles — including one in the 1100 block of Carleton Street that had been occupied by a woman who was waiting for her daughter “when a bullet was shot through the window,” according to emergency dispatch traffic reviewed by Berkeleyside.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO