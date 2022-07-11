ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Alibaba and Tencent stocks plunge after latest fines

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L0rkB_0gbFkda400

HONG KONG (AP) — Shares of Chinese technology firms Alibaba and Tencent fell sharply on Monday, a day after Chinese regulators fined their subsidiaries for not disclosing transactions and failing to comply with anti-monopoly rules.

E-commerce giant Alibaba’s shares in Hong Kong fell 6.8%, while gaming and social media company Tencent Holdings sank 3.2%. The Hang Seng index declined 3%.

On Sunday, China’s State Administration for Market Regulation published a list of 28 deals that violated anti-monopoly rules.

It included five of Alibaba’s transactions and 12 of Tencent’s. A wide-reaching crackdown on the technology sector has often hit stock prices in Hong Kong and Shanghai. For violations in each case, the maximum fine was 500,000 yuan ($74,500).

A wide-reaching crackdown on the technology sector has often hit stock prices in Hong Kong and Shanghai, though signs the authorities might be easing up spurred gains in recent months.

Alibaba’s shares had risen 70% and Tencent’s were up 18% since mid-March, before Monday’s losses.

“The dip is likely to be temporary. The market was more wary about the U.S. raising interest rates so sharply, but it’s just been overrun by the new fines,” said Francis Lun, an investment manager and veteran market commentator in Hong Kong.

An increase in coronavirus cases that raised fears of more pandemic lockdowns in Shanghai also shook investor sentiment, he said.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Rumors that Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway will sell its stake in BYD have erased nearly all the carmaker’s stock gains for the year

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Shares in the Chinese electric car manufacturer—which recently beat Elon Musk's Tesla in global deliveries of electric vehicles—slumped 12% on Tuesday after 225 million shares were added to the Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing's Central Clearing and Settlement System on Monday, a precursor to a share sale. The number of BYD shares in the clearing database matches the stake owned by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, acquired in 2008.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Stock#Chinese#Tencent Holdings#Hang Seng
TheStreet

A Sad Bill Gates Makes a Huge Announcement

Bill Gates is sad. The co-founder of software giant Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report turned philanthropist laments the direction the world is heading. In a series of tweets, Gates lists what he calls "setbacks" over the past two years, as if to say that our world is regressing on so many issues.
CELEBRITIES
Motley Fool

3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in July

The Dow Jones is comprised of 30 time-tested, multinational companies. Despite their recent pullbacks, these three Dow stocks are highly profitable and well positioned for future growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Alibaba
Country
China
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Twitter, Wynn Resorts, Lululemon, Nio and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Twitter — Shares of the social media company dropped more than 8% after Elon Musk walked away from his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter. Musk alleged that Twitter under-reported the number of spam bots on the platform. The two parties are likely set for a protracted court battle, and Musk could also be faced with paying a $1 billion breakup fee.
STOCKS
The Associated Press

US warns it will defend ally if China breaks sea ruling

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on China to comply with a 2016 arbitration ruling that invalidated Beijing’s vast territorial claims in the South China Sea and warned that Washington is obligated to defend treaty ally Philippines if its forces, vessels or aircraft come under attack in the disputed waters. Blinken’s statement, issued by the U.S. Embassy in Manila on Tuesday, was released on the sixth anniversary of the 2016 decision by an arbitration tribunal set up in The Hague under the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea after the Philippine government complained in 2013 about China’s increasingly aggressive actions in the disputed waters. China did not participate in the arbitration, rejected its ruling as a sham and continues to defy it, bringing it into territorial spats with the Philippines and other Southeast Asian claimant states in recent years. “We call again on the PRC to abide by its obligations under international law and cease its provocative behavior,” Blinken said, using the acronym for China’s formal name, the People’s Republic of China.
FOREIGN POLICY
Entrepreneur

3 Downgraded Stocks Investors Will Want to Sell Short

The stock market has been experiencing massive volatility due to rising concerns over surging inflation and the Fed's constant efforts to fight it by raising the interest rates aggressively. Amid the ongoing market turbulence, investors might want to short-sell fundamentally weak stocks Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD), Frontier Group (ULCC), and Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY), which have been recently downgraded by our proprietary rating system. Read on….
STOCKS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

991K+
Followers
473K+
Post
450M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy