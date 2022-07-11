Audi RS7 Exclusive Edition unveiled

Now in its second generation, the Audi RS7 is one of the market’s most popular full-size sports sedans. Launched in 2019 the new RS7 brings a more aggressive exterior look, and an updated, more powerful engine. There aren’t many things you can upgrade for the RS7, so, as expected, any special edition will only bring exterior and interior changes. The latest RS7 exclusive edition will add exclusive design enhancements to the exterior and an updated interior look, but the engine stays the same. Only 23 units will be offered, and Audi will start taking orders in late summer of 2022.

