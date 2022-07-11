ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Pleasant Harbor Marina is the summer spot

By Scianna Garcia, Peoria Times Staff Writer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom renting jet skis and boats to relaxing on “The Phoenix” cruise boat, or even conquering the Valley’s only floating water slide, the Pleasant Harbor Marina at Lake Pleasant serves as a one-stop recreation spot for lakeside fun. Operating 24 hours daily, the marina is the...

Here's Where You Can Get a Waterfront House For Under $250,000

When you ask people about their dreams for the future, how many times does "little house by the beach" come up?. The vision of a retirement spent waking up, listening to the waves and then getting on with your day is strong enough to keep many a bored person chugging away through those earning years.
Popular Florida restaurant closes abruptly after 12 years

A popular restaurant in Florida recently announced that it would be closing its doors for good after serving patrons in the community for over a decade. Simply Sara's, a popular restaurant in Ortega, Florida, has announced that it will be closing its doors for good after serving patrons in the community for over 12 years.
Four Meaty Bait Rigs for Big Catfish, Alligator Gar, and Redfish

Almost every angler started out as a cut-bait fisherman. If you chop it, slice it, or behead it and then stick it on a hook, it qualifies as cut bait, including those nightcrawlers you ripped to pieces to catch your first bluegills. Soaking cut bait has a bit of a stigma of being dumbed-down fishing, but there’s actually a lot of science and technique that goes into the proper hacking, rigging, and fishing of a bloody, dripping chunk of flesh. This is especially true when you’re targeting species like alligator gar that rely on their sense of smell above all else before they commit to a strike. These four rigs were designed to give you an advantage when chasing cut-bait-loving fish, and they’ll help you hook more giants in muddy rivers, roiling surf, and your local lake.
An Old Truck Was Turned Into A Racing Boat

We’ve seen plenty of creative builds, but we haven’t seen anything quite like this farm truck converted into a boat. Well, we have seen truck-boat hybrids before, but none looked quite like this one. Plus, what makes this pickup truck gliding across the water even more unique is in at least one video included with this article shows it racing other boats.
Specieswatch: why the spiky lesser weaver fish is heading north

Warning notices for the lesser weever fish, Echiichthys vipera, are few on UK beaches but should be more prominent. Weevers are yellow for disguise and lurk just below the sand surface. Although only 10cm long, they can, if stepped on, or anglers handle them carelessly, deliver a severe sting from spines on their backs.
How Red Lobster Helped Rescue A Rare Orange Lobster

The popular seafood chain Red Lobster stayed true to its name earlier this week by refusing to serve up a lobster of a different color to their diners. In fact, the Red Lobster location in Hollywood, Florida received quite the surprise recently when they received its shipment of supposedly red lobsters, only to find a bright orange one standing out from the bunch, per a press release from the chain. This uniquely pigmented lobster is easily noticeable, not only to Red Lobster staff, but to predators, which makes this a very rare lobster variety. Because their bright hue makes them more vulnerable in the wild, only about one in 30 million lobsters bear this orange color, according to Myrtle Beach Online.
