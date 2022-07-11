Diamondbacks look to narrow gap on Giants

The Arizona Diamondbacks get another opportunity to make up ground on the San Francisco Giants in their quest for third place in the National League West when the clubs open a three-game series in San Francisco on Monday night. The scheduled matchup of Diamondbacks right-hander Merrill Kelly (7-5, 3.42...
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants' latest waiver claim added a right-handed pitcher to an organization that might need a few more options in the second half. The Giants announced Wednesday that they have claimed former St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Angel Rondón, who had been DFA'd last week. Rondón was immediately optioned to Triple-A Sacramento.
The Arizona Diamondbacks are currently near the bottom of the NL West and fighting for fourth place with the Colorado Rockies. They are not a contender and will be selling at the 2022 MLB trade deadline. They have a number of players who are expected to be on the trade block. However, could star pitcher Zac Gallen be on that list?
San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Bart will grab a seat for the matinee following three straight starts. Austin Wynns will catch for John Brebbia and hit ninth. Brandon Belt will be the Giants' designated hitter and cleanup man.
The Arizona Diamondbacks (39-49) take on the San Francisco Giants (44-42) in the 3rd and final game of their series Wednesday afternoon. First pitch is 3:45 p.m. ET at Oracle Park. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Diamondbacks vs. Giants odds with MLB picks and predictions. The...
San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks. What It Means:. The Giants appear to be giving Flores a breather in a day game after a night game. Thairo Estrada will cover second...
DENVER (AP) — Charlie Blackmon hit a tiebreaking three-run homer, Austin Gomber pitched six strong innings and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 5-3 on Tuesday night. Blackmon’s 14th homer capped a four-pitch rally off right-hander Mike Clevinger that turned the game in the sixth inning. Connor Joe was hit by the first pitch of the inning, and Jose Iglesias dropped a single into right field on the third pitch. Blackmon then hit a changeup for a 392-foot homer on the fourth for a 4-1 lead. “We kind of exploded there,” said Colorado third baseman Ryan McMahon, whose one out double KOd Clevinger two batters later. Blackmon had two hits in his third straight multi-hit game. He is 7 for 16 with four extra-base hits and five RBIs in his last four games, and he already has one more homer this season than he had in 150 games a year ago.
SAN FRANCISCO -- Three days ago in San Diego, Brandon Belt came off the bench and drilled his first home run since June 15. It was an encouraging sign for the 34-year-old first baseman, who had been mired in a 7-for-47 (.149) slump in 19 games since returning from the.
SAN FRANCISCO -- Carlos Rodón's locker is right next to Logan Webb's, which made for a funny scene Tuesday afternoon as Rodón talked about being added to the All-Star team. As he did Sunday, Rodón spoke about how he wasn't as bothered by his own initial snub as he was by the ones for young pitchers having great seasons, like former White Sox teammate Dylan Cease and his current co-ace, Webb. Webb sat a couple of feet away, shuffling through scouting reports on the Arizona Diamondbacks, or at least trying to.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants were counting on coming back to the Bay Area and building some momentum from two impressive wins at San Diego last weekend. Instead, the defending NL West champions flopped at home again — this time against a team that was 10 games under .500. For the past three weeks Ketel Marte’s tender left hamstring has limited him to designated hitter for the Diamondbacks, but his hustle to beat out a throw wound up keying a rally in Arizona’s 4-3 win against the scuffling Giants on Monday night. Marte was safe at first in the third inning on an attempted inning-ending double play, and Daulton Varsho hit a two-run single four batters later to make it 3-0.
SAN FRANCISCO -- It had been 22 months since the last time the Giants lost a home game to the Arizona Diamondbacks, but right now you can throw any positive streak out the window. The Giants failed to capitalize on good late opportunities and lost 4-3, falling to 1-3 against...
SAN FRANCISCO — The catches that Alek Thomas and Daulton Varsho made in the first inning of Sunday's game, both impressive and both which took away certain extra-base hits, are the product of the work the outfielders do when shagging balls in pregame batting practice and learning to play the walls and fences at Chase Field.
...
SAN FRANCISCO — The first night back at Oracle Park brought plenty of drama and put two of last year’s biggest stars in the spotlight. But the result fit in with the 2022 Giants, not 2021. Brandon Crawford, who finished fourth in MVP voting last year, came up...
San Francisco Giants infielder Thairo Estrada is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Estrada is being replaced at shortstop by Brandon Crawford versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. In 278 plate appearances this season, Estrada has a .256 batting average with a .707 OPS,...
Comments / 0