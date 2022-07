Three women have been arrested and charged with robbery and criminal mischief after they were filmed destroying a New York City restaurant and attacking workers in a dispute over payment for extra fry sauce. “They wanted extra sauce for the fries, and when we explained that it costs $1.75, they got upset. And that’s where it all started,” chef Rafael Nuñez of Bel Fries on the Lower East Side of Manhattan told Univision.Mr Nuñez recorded video of part of the incident, which took place around 4am on 4 July. Now, Pearl Ozoria, 27, Chitara Plasencia, 25, and Tatiyanna...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO