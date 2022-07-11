ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stateline, NV

Tomy Romo wins third celebrity golf title in three-way playoff

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pCkHN_0gbFfm8I00

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current NFL television analyst Tony Romo racked up his third American Century Championship celebrity golf title in five years, winning a three-man battle on the second playoff hole.

Romo converted a birdie of the par-5 18th hole on the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nev., to join former major league pitcher Mark Mulder and Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski in the playoff. His 5-foot birdie putt on the second hole of the playoff gave him his first win at the event since 2019.

The playoff participants finished with 62s in the three-day event, which uses the modified Stableford scoring system. Players pick up points for birdies and eagles but lose points for bogeys and worse outcomes.

Tied for fourth at 58 were Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen and former LPGA star Annika Sorenstam.

Mulder also is a three-time winner (2015-1017). Former major league pitcher Rick Rhoden won the event eight times, most recently in 2009.

Defending champion Vinny Del Negro, a former college basketball and NBA star, finished with 39 points, in a three-way tie for 18th place. And 2020 champ Mardy Fish, a former pro tennis player, amassed 56 points, alone in sixth place.

–Field Level Media

