Eureka, CA

Quarter Craze Fundraiser This Wednesday

By Kym Kemp
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePress release from Visiting Angels Walk To End Alzheimer’s Team:. The Visiting Angels Walk To End Alzheimer’sTeam is holding a Quarter Craze fundraiser on Wednesday, July 13th at the Eureka Moose Lodge. Doors open at 5:30pm to view...

North Coast Journal

Photos: Sand Sculpture Kick-off

On Saturday, five teams of artists working in wet sand gave live sculpting demonstrations as the month-long Dispersed Sand Sculpture event got underway at the ocean beach west of the Humboldt Coastal Nature Center. Sponsored by Friends of the Dunes, the 27th annual Sand Sculpture Festival again invites sculpting teams...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Genevieve Needs a Good Home

This information is provided by phshelter.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At : Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description : My name is Genevieve. I am a female, calico Domestic Shorthair. Age...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Louis Barnes: Game Warden and Volunteer Firefighter

This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. With a smile and a sparkle in his eye, our Dad passed away...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
‘This Playful Gal is All About Zoomies’

This information is provided by phshelter.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At : Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description : My name is Nutmeg. I am a female, brown Pit Bull Terrier.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Caltrans, Blue Lake Hosting ‘Large Item Dump Day’ Event in Korbel on Saturday

Caltrans, the City of Blue Lake, Blue Lake Rancheria, North Fork Lumber Company, and Humboldt Sanitation will host a free large item Dump Day. This Dump Day event is part of Governor Newsom’s $1.1 billion Clean California initiative which makes this event, and other litter prevention and educational events occurring throughout the state, possible. Residents are encouraged to properly dispose of their unwanted, bulky items.
BLUE LAKE, CA
Arcata’s Environmental Services Department Seeking Volunteers for Bayside Park Farm

The Environmental Services Department is seeking community members with interest in small-scale organic farming to participate in the Bayside Park Farm’s Volunteer Program. Bayside Park Farm is a three-acre vegetable farm located in the City of Arcata’s Bayside Park at 930 Old Arcata Road, which is dedicated to cultivating connections between the community and sustainable agriculture. The Bayside Park Farm share program was the first CSA program in Arcata and has provided the community with local, organic produce for 29 years.
ARCATA, CA
Arcata Marsh Interpretive Center Showing Jody Bryan Art in July and August

This is a press release from the Arcata Marsh Interpretive Center:. During July and August, watercolor paintings and ceramic tiles by Jody Bryan will be on display at the Arcata Marsh Interpretive Center. Shows featuring local art and photography are sponsored by Friends of the Arcata Marsh. The Interpretive Center, located at 569 South G Street in Arcata, is open to the public Tuesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Mondays from 1 to 5 p.m. Masking rules follow Humboldt County recommendations: currently, masks are strongly recommended but not required inside the building. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.
ARCATA, CA
Lost Keys Found on Baker Beach, Are They Yours?

A set of keys were found in the sand a Baker Beach in Trinidad. When found, no one was on the beach or in the parking lot. The keys have a Ford key along with other miscellaneous keys and a Chicago, Illinois keychain attached. If these are your keys or...
TRINIDAD, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Beating the heat along the North Coast

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KIEM)- Today marking the hottest day of the summer. The National Weather Service had advised everyone to take precautions to stay cool. Coastal Humboldt communities saw temperatures soar above 70 degrees today. Meanwhile, Humboldt’s interior valleys saw temperatures well above a hundred. Despite the heat, some residents enjoyed being outdoors — using […] The post Beating the heat along the North Coast appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Hoopa Valley Tribal Youth Featured in Vogue Magazine for Outstanding Local Climate Activism and Leadership

Hoopa Valley Tribal member Danielle Rey Frank made a splashy debut in the latest issue of Vogue Magazine for her remarkable work as a youth climate activist. The story is a part of the magazine’s new photographic series, “Tokala,” which spotlights the efforts of BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) youth climate activists across the country.
HOOPA, CA
Candidate Nomination Period Opens for Eureka Mayor and Council Member Terms

Filing dates for nomination papers to serve as Mayor or Councilmember begin Monday, July 18, 2022 through Friday, August 12, 2018, at 4:00 P.M. Nomination papers will be available by appointment at the City Clerk’s Office, City Hall, 531 ‘K” Street, Eureka, beginning July 18th at 9:00 A.M., and must be filed with the City Clerk no later than the August 12th, 4 PM deadline. Nominations will be accepted for the following offices:
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Steve Cordero, 1961-2022

Steve, as he was known by loved ones and friends, was born December 10, 1961, in Wailuku, Hawaii on the island of Maui. He moved with his family to Eureka, California when he was two, but would continue to visit Hawaii and live for extended periods of time with family in Maui throughout his life. He graduated from St. Bernard’s High School in 1980 and then CSU Chico, in 1992. After graduating Chico State, Steve moved to the Bay Area to work for Sprint PCS. Work then took him to New Mexico, where he continued to be employed by Sprint PCS, and later went on to work for Intel and Intuit. He moved back to Eureka after five years to help care for his parents. In 2001 he gained employment with Humboldt County Social Services as an eligibility worker. Over the next 21 years he steadily promoted, with his final position being a Supervising Staff Services Analyst. His “work family” became his second family to him, and he enjoyed providing leadership and guidance to them and watching them excel and grow. Steve was planning to retire in February of 2023 and moving to the Seattle, Washington area once his wife, Casey Cordero, retired.
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Brett Hall, 1996-2022

Brett Austin Hall, born July 23, 1996, in Eureka to Brenda and Richard Hall, passed away peacefully in San Francisco surrounded by the love of his mom, dad, bonus mom Kris and sister Kacie on June 12, 2022. Brett was 25 when he passed after a lengthy battle to breath, a complication of the chemotherapy he was given to prevent the return of his cancer. It instead, robbed him and us of his life.
EUREKA, CA
Miller Wins, Powers Takes Upstate Victory

There were plenty of fireworks both on and off the track Saturday night at Redwood Acres Raceway. Harper Motors presented a thrilling evening of racing that featured local Late Models, Legends, mini stocks and roadrunners. The Upstate Bomber Series also joined in for the event for the first time in 2022. Following the races, the packed grandstands were treated to a spectacular fireworks display in honor of Independence Day.
FORTUNA, CA
More Than 150 Environmental Crimes Documented During Cannabis Enforcement Operation in Trinity County, Says CDFW

Press release from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW):. During the week of June 26, officers with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW), Trinity County Sheriff’s Office and Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office collaborated to serve 34 search warrants in the Mad River, Kettenpom and Zenia areas of southern Trinity County. The warrants were part of an investigation into environmental crimes associated with illegal cannabis cultivation.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA

