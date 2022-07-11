ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K. Prime Ministership Race: ITV, Sky News to Host Live TV Debates

By Naman Ramachandran
SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATED: ITV and Sky News will host live television debates featuring the contenders for the next leader of the U.K.’s Conservative Party and the country’s next prime minister. Current prime minister Boris Johnson resigned last week amid mounting scandals and the resignations of his top ministers but...

www.sfgate.com

Daily Mail

No 10 deny reports that Boris Johnson is planning to stand down as PM on Monday in order to run for Tory leadership and brands claims 'completely untrue'

A spokesperson for Boris Johnson said reports that he is planning to stand down as Prime Minister on Monday in order to run again for Tory leader are completely untrue. Mr Johnson resigned as leader of the Conservative Party on Thursday, but said he intends to remain in office until his successor is elected.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

'They're behaving like they've just arrived from the moon': Labour's Keir Starmer blasts jostling Tory leadership rivals over 'fantasy economics' tax cut plans after months spent defending Boris Johnson's increases

Sir Keir Starmer accused Tory leadership hopefuls of plucking £200 billion of un-costed commitments from the 'magic money tree' today as he accused them of 'fantasy economics'. The Labour leader used a speech in Gateshead to lash out at the dozen or so MPs vying to replace Boris Johnson,...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'Unite now or we lose': Liz Truss issues stark warning to Tory Right as leadership battle hots up... with Rishi Sunak topping poll and Penny Mordaunt surging into second place

The Tory Right was under pressure to unite behind Liz Truss last night amid warnings Penny Mordaunt could exploit their divisions. The Foreign Secretary emerged as the leading candidate of the Conservative Right yesterday after securing 50 votes in the first round of the contest to succeed Boris Johnson. But...
ELECTIONS
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Grant Shapps
Person
Priti Patel
Person
Rehman Chishti
Person
Kay Burley
Liz Truss
Liz Truss
Person
Suella Braverman
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Michael Gove
Person
Boris Johnson
SFGate

Elon Musk Responds to Twitter’s Threat to Sue Him Over Reneging on Deal — With a Meme

Musk, just after midnight ET Sunday, tweeted a meme showing the celebrity CEO laughing at the latest turn of events. It focuses on the mega-billionaire’s central claim for bailing on the Twitter deal: that, according to Musk, the company has stonewalled on providing evidence to back up its assertion that spam and fake accounts on Twitter make up less than 5% of total daily active users.
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

U.K.'s Johnson moves wedding party planned for official residence

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Boris Johnson and his wife, Carrie, are changing the location of a planned wedding party, an ally of the prime minister said on Friday, denying allegations that he was staying on in a caretaker role because of it. The Mirror newspaper reported on Thursday that Johnson,...
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: New prime minister to be revealed on 5 September

The new prime minister will be revealed on 5 September after the Conservative party announced the leadership race rules.Many Tory MPs wanted Boris Johnson forced out more quickly but grassroots Conservatives appeared to fight off an attempt to remove him before then.Candidates in the race to be the next leader will be whittled down to two by several rounds of voting among MPs before the vote goes to the Tory membership.The first vote by MPs will take place on Wednesday, Sir Graham Brady, chair of the 1922 Committee of backbench Tories said after the group met on Monday evening.The...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘considering peerage for Nadine Dorries’

Boris Johnson is thought to be considering a peerage for his most loyal cabinet minister Nadine Dorries as part of his resignation honours list.The prime minister is reportedly planning to put his culture secretary into the House of Lords as part of a tradition allowing him to recommend certain appointments before leaving No 10.According to the Sunday Times, Ms Dorries is “expected” to go to the upper chamber and depart frontline politics for novel writing after Mr Johnson’s downfall.Paul Dacre, the former editor of the Daily Mail, and billionaire Tory donor Michael Hintze are also said to be in...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson replacement: Sajid Javid formally launches Tory leadership bid

The number of MPs vying to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister and leader of the Conservative Party has reached 11 as Sajid Javid formally launched his bid on Monday (11 July)."I don't have a ready-made logo or a slick video to go - what I do have is a passion and desire to get Britain onto the right course and steer it through the gathering storm", Javid said.The former health secretary resigned from Boris Johnson's government last week before the prime minister announced he was to step down.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
POLITICS
UPI News

Sunak tops first round of Britain's Conservative Party voting

July 13 (UPI) -- Rishi Sunak, Boris Johnson's former chancellor of the exchequer, topped the Conservative Party's ballot to select a new leader in the first round of voting Wednesday. MPs Jeremy Hunt and Nadhim Zahawi, the current chancellor of the exchequer, came in at the bottom of voting. Only...
POLITICS
The Independent

Nadhim Zahawi and Jeremy Hunt dumped from Tory leadership contest

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and former Cabinet minister Jeremy Hunt have been eliminated from the race to succeed Boris Johnson after the first round of voting by Tory MPs.The senior Conservatives failed to get the 30 votes required to get to the next stage of the Tory leadership contest on Wednesday afternoon.The frontrunners, former chancellor Rishi Sunak, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and trade minister Penny Mordaunt, coasted through in their bid to be the next prime minister.Senior backbencher Tom Tugendhat, Attorney General Suella Braverman, and former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch also progressed to the final six candidates.Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the Conservative 1922 committee overseeing the contest, read out the results in a crowded Committee Room 14 in the House of Commons. Read More Over £130m handed to housing providers named and shamed by regulator
WORLD
The Independent

Tory leadership: Hardline Brexiteers split over which candidate to back

Conservative MPs in the European Research Group (ERG) are split over which candidate will best champion the Brexit cause, pointing to a wider fracture on the right of the party over a contender to take on frontrunner Rishi Sunak.It appeared likely that attorney general Suella Braverman would absorb the backing of the Tory group after ERG deputy chair David Jones and senior ERG figure Sir Bernard Jenkin backed her on Wednesday.But Mark Francois, chair of the ERG, revealed that he was supporting her rival Liz Truss, a Remain voter who has since burnished her credentials with a hardline stance...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Rishi Sunak wins first Tory leadership ballot but Penny Mordaunt has momentum

Penny Mordaunt is the new favourite to be the next Tory leader and prime minister, after a stunning surge in support among party MPs and members that left her rivals floundering.The little-known former defence secretary was defeated by Rishi Sunak in the first leadership ballot – by 88 votes to 67 – but is the candidate with momentum behind her, as the race hots up.Mrs Mordaunt leapfrogged Liz Truss into second place, ahead of a second ballot on Wednesday, and is also the overwhelming choice of the Tory grassroots who will pick the next leader, according to a bombshell...
WORLD

