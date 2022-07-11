ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

A’s will look to shut down Corey Seager-led Rangers

 2 days ago

A’s will look to shut down Corey Seager-led Rangers. The Corey Seager that the Texas Rangers expected has shown up in July. To the organization, this isn’t a surprise, because it was only a matter of time. To the Oakland Athletics, that’s not great news. They have...

The Associated Press

Ohtani a 2-way All-Star again; 6 Yankees, 5 Braves, Astros

NEW YORK (AP) — In a city of stars, the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw will be in the spotlight July 19 at Dodger Stadium. “I think it’s been a couple of years since I got to compete in an All-Star Game, and something about Dodger Stadium, too, is special,” Kershaw said after pitchers and reserves were announced Sunday. “I don’t take that for granted. Like I said before, I hope I didn’t take anybody’s spot that was more deserving than me, but now that it’s official and I get to do it, I am very excited about it.” A year after he became the first two-way All-Star, Ohtani was picked for the American League pitching staff as a Major League Baseball selection, two days after he was elected by fans to start at designated hitter. Kershaw, 6-2 with a 2.40 ERA, and pitcher Tony Gonsolin were chosen from the host Dodgers, joining starting outfielder Mookie Betts and shortstop Trea Turner. Kershaw was picked by MLB and is a favorite to open on the mound for the NL, which has lost eight straight All-Star Games and 20 of the last 23 played to a decision.
Yardbarker

Corey Seager Reaches A Milestone With His New Team

Corey Seager has finally kicked it into gear in his first season with the Texas Rangers. After Texas signed him to a 10-year deal before the lockout, Seager began to struggle at the plate. But this past week, Seager has turned it on and has proven to be a solid...
FOX Sports

Blackmon hits 3-run homer as Rockies beat Padres 5-3

DENVER (AP) — Charlie Blackmon hit a tiebreaking three-run homer, Austin Gomber pitched six strong innings and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 5-3 on Tuesday night. Blackmon’s 14th homer capped a four-pitch rally off right-hander Mike Clevinger that turned the game in the sixth inning. Connor...
numberfire.com

Brandon Crawford sitting for Giants on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants infielder Brandon Crawford is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Crawford is being replaced at shortstop by Thairo Estrada versus Diamondbacks starter Dallas Keuchel. In 267 plate appearances this season, Crawford has a .217 batting average with a .644 OPS,...
