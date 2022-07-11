ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansdale, IA

Search for justice continues a decade after cousins abducted, murdered

By Aaron Hepker, Nicole Agee, Beth Malicki
 2 days ago

EVANSDALE, Iowa (KCRG) - A murder case that continues to haunt so many people in the Cedar Valley - family and strangers alike - remains unsolved after 10 years. 10-year-old Lyric Cook-Morrissey and 8-year-old Elizabeth Collins disappeared while riding their bikes in Evansdale on the afternoon of July 13, 2012. Their...

EVANSDALE, Iowa (KCRG) - A murder case that continues to haunt so many people in the Cedar Valley - family and strangers alike - remains unsolved after 10 years. Lyric Cook-Morrissey, 10, and Elizabeth Collins, 8, disappeared while riding their bikes in Evansdale on the afternoon of July 13, 2012. Their bodies were discovered in rural Bremer County just weeks before Christmas that year. No arrests have been made in the case.
