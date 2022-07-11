An Afternoon for Remembrance

Green River Distilling Co. Enjoy and explore over 100 years of history at this newly renovated facility located on the Ohio River. After restoring the distillery to its original glory in 2014, Green River Distilling Co. has continued to impress and amaze visitors with one of the top-ranked bourbon tours in the state of Kentucky. Even better, Green River’s new Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey has received amazing reviews since its launch in 2021, and you’ll get to taste the distillery’s name-brand bourbon at the end of your tour. You can schedule one-hour tours Tuesday-Saturday at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. for $20.

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO