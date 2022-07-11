An Afternoon for Remembrance

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A familiar chant one might hear in Evansville this week might be, “Hey batter batter batter swing!” Evansville has been invaded by 180 softball teams as they took part in opening ceremonies of the USSSA Great Lakes Nationals at the Ford Center on Monday night.
Green River Distilling Co. Enjoy and explore over 100 years of history at this newly renovated facility located on the Ohio River. After restoring the distillery to its original glory in 2014, Green River Distilling Co. has continued to impress and amaze visitors with one of the top-ranked bourbon tours in the state of Kentucky. Even better, Green River’s new Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey has received amazing reviews since its launch in 2021, and you’ll get to taste the distillery’s name-brand bourbon at the end of your tour. You can schedule one-hour tours Tuesday-Saturday at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. for $20.
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - This month marks four years since the death of Erica Owen, an Owensboro woman killed by her ex-boyfriend in her own home in 2018. Around Owensboro you’ll see purple benches, they’re in honor of Erica and all she was; A daughter, a friend and a caring nurse.
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A large police presence was seen at the McCurdy Apartments in downtown Evansville. Police were called to the scene in the 100 block of SE 1st Street around 5:15 Wednesday morning, followed by the coroner a short time later. Evansville police have yet to confirm any details, and that once large […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The winning ticket has been drawn for the Hadi Shrine Half-Pot. The winning ticket was drawn at 10 a.m. on July 11 in the lobby of the Hadi Shrine Temple at 6 Walnut Street in Downtown Evansville. The winning ticket was A-603257, and the winner will get $108,075. The pot total […]
For the 47th year, thousands of cars and trucks manufactured before 1949 will descend on the city of Evansville as E'Ville Iron Street Rods once again host the annual Frog Follies. An Evansville Tradition. For the last 46 years, even in torrential rains and scorching heat, E'Ville Iron Street Rods...
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Stanger Things fans, you may not have known, but an actress from the popular Netflix series grew up here in Newburgh. Jerri Tubbs plays Hopper’s wife in the series. She grew up in Newburgh and attended Epworth Preschool and now lives in Atlanta, Georgia. Tubbs...
There's a large motorcycle rally happening in Sturgis, Kentucky on Thursday. The 2022 Sturgis Kentucky Motorcycle Rally is happening Thursday - Sunday at the Union County Fairground. The rally will officially open at 7 a.m. Thursday, with several live bands performing throughout the night. Friday and Saturday will include different...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville-native will be making her reappearance to the big screen in Sony Picture’s upcoming thriller Where the Crawdads Sing. Jerri Tubbs is widely recognized for her role in The Walking Dead as Margo, as well as appearances in Stranger Things and Ozark. According...
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - It’s Christmas in July in parts of Kentucky. Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear spent Monday in Bremen and Dawson Springs to bring Christmas cheer to those affected by the December tornadoes. At least 100,000 toys, thousands of shoes, and gift cards were donated...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A Posey County college student injured in a car accident has made it home after rehab in Atlanta. Aiden Gilligan flew into Evansville Regional Airport this afternoon on July 9 after undergoing rehab at Shepherd Rehab Hospital to learn how to walk again. Aiden and his mom, Pamala, were welcomed home […]
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Zachary Cook, the man fatally struck by lightning in Hopkins County, will be laid to rest this weekend. According to his obituary, Zachary enjoyed many things in life such as riding and racing four wheelers and dirt bikes, boating and camping, and shooting and hunting. It also states that he loved […]
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — You may notice some rad rides cruising around town in Owensboro next weekend. That’s because the Corvette Lovers Vette Club is hosting a car show on Saturday, July 16! Officials say this year they’re doing things a little bit different. Trophies will be awarded by decade for 1st, 2nd and 3rd […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating after a house was hit by gunfire. It happened Monday evening in the 500 block of Maxwell Avenue. Police said they were called to the area because of shots fired and found handgun shell casings and bullet holes in the caller’s home.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A vehicle has crashed into a building in Evansville. It happed around noon Monday in the 600 block of Ashe Court. That’s on the east side at Richmond Park Independent Living, which is a 55 and older community. Neighbors tell us the driver is an...
Owensboro Health held a ribbon cutting this morning at The Women’s Pavilion to welcome providers Andrea Moore, MD, FACOG; Angela Dawson, MD, FACOG; Ann Watson, APRN; Megan Burch, APRN; Darla Alvey, APRN and Kaitlin Wells, APRN to the Owensboro Health Medical Group. “One of the reasons that we wanted...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a traffic alert Tuesday morning. Dispatchers say there was a water main break at Kentucky and Maxwell overnight. They say the water department has closed Maxwell from Kentucky to New York Avenue. That’s about a one block stretch, but it could cause some delays...
It's back! For the first time since 2019, Flamingos for Amber is hosting their popular "Let's Flamingle" concert. And this year's event, which is set for September 17th at the Owensboro Convention Center, is going to be headlined by the granddaughter of a country music legend and pop culture icon.
Comments / 0