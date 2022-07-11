ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

An Afternoon for Remembrance

WBKO
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemple began searching for a way to help other mothers going through...

www.wbko.com

visitowensboro.com

Top 6 Destinations to Visit in Owensboro

Green River Distilling Co. Enjoy and explore over 100 years of history at this newly renovated facility located on the Ohio River. After restoring the distillery to its original glory in 2014, Green River Distilling Co. has continued to impress and amaze visitors with one of the top-ranked bourbon tours in the state of Kentucky. Even better, Green River’s new Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey has received amazing reviews since its launch in 2021, and you’ll get to taste the distillery’s name-brand bourbon at the end of your tour. You can schedule one-hour tours Tuesday-Saturday at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. for $20.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

July marks 4 year anniversary of Erica Owen’s death

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - This month marks four years since the death of Erica Owen, an Owensboro woman killed by her ex-boyfriend in her own home in 2018. Around Owensboro you’ll see purple benches, they’re in honor of Erica and all she was; A daughter, a friend and a caring nurse.
OWENSBORO, KY
Owensboro, KY
Owensboro, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Society
WEHT/WTVW

Large police presence at Evansville’s McCurdy Apartments

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A large police presence was seen at the McCurdy Apartments in downtown Evansville. Police were called to the scene in the 100 block of SE 1st Street around 5:15 Wednesday morning, followed by the coroner a short time later. Evansville police have yet to confirm any details, and that once large […]
WEHT/WTVW

Hadi Shrine’s winning half-pot ticket

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The winning ticket has been drawn for the Hadi Shrine Half-Pot. The winning ticket was drawn at 10 a.m. on July 11 in the lobby of the Hadi Shrine Temple at 6 Walnut Street in Downtown Evansville.  The winning ticket was A-603257, and the winner will get $108,075. The pot total […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

2022 Sturgis Kentucky Bike Rally kicks off Thursday

There's a large motorcycle rally happening in Sturgis, Kentucky on Thursday. The 2022 Sturgis Kentucky Motorcycle Rally is happening Thursday - Sunday at the Union County Fairground. The rally will officially open at 7 a.m. Thursday, with several live bands performing throughout the night. Friday and Saturday will include different...
STURGIS, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville-native to feature in major film

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville-native will be making her reappearance to the big screen in Sony Picture’s upcoming thriller Where the Crawdads Sing. Jerri Tubbs is widely recognized for her role in The Walking Dead as Margo, as well as appearances in Stranger Things and Ozark. According...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKO

Christmas in July events held for people impacted by Dec. tornadoes

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - It’s Christmas in July in parts of Kentucky. Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear spent Monday in Bremen and Dawson Springs to bring Christmas cheer to those affected by the December tornadoes. At least 100,000 toys, thousands of shoes, and gift cards were donated...
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Funeral arrangements set for man struck by lightning

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Zachary Cook, the man fatally struck by lightning in Hopkins County, will be laid to rest this weekend. According to his obituary, Zachary enjoyed many things in life such as riding and racing four wheelers and dirt bikes, boating and camping, and shooting and hunting. It also states that he loved […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Motorheads rejoice! Car show to cruise into Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — You may notice some rad rides cruising around town in Owensboro next weekend. That’s because the Corvette Lovers Vette Club is hosting a car show on Saturday, July 16! Officials say this year they’re doing things a little bit different. Trophies will be awarded by decade for 1st, 2nd and 3rd […]
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

House hit by gunfire in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating after a house was hit by gunfire. It happened Monday evening in the 500 block of Maxwell Avenue. Police said they were called to the area because of shots fired and found handgun shell casings and bullet holes in the caller’s home.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Car crashes into building in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A vehicle has crashed into a building in Evansville. It happed around noon Monday in the 600 block of Ashe Court. That’s on the east side at Richmond Park Independent Living, which is a 55 and older community. Neighbors tell us the driver is an...
EVANSVILLE, IN
owensborohealth.org

Owensboro Health Welcomes The Women's Pavilion

Owensboro Health held a ribbon cutting this morning at The Women’s Pavilion to welcome providers Andrea Moore, MD, FACOG; Angela Dawson, MD, FACOG; Ann Watson, APRN; Megan Burch, APRN; Darla Alvey, APRN and Kaitlin Wells, APRN to the Owensboro Health Medical Group. “One of the reasons that we wanted...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Crews fixing water main break in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a traffic alert Tuesday morning. Dispatchers say there was a water main break at Kentucky and Maxwell overnight. They say the water department has closed Maxwell from Kentucky to New York Avenue. That’s about a one block stretch, but it could cause some delays...
EVANSVILLE, IN

