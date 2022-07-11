ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Port Richey, FL

Drying out slowly tonight, fewer showers

By Rebecca Barry, Leigh Spann
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lv2jT_0gbFYGFx00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today was quite wet at times, we even saw a waterspout move onshore and fade near New Port Richey. The downpours are slowly fading, and rain chances are falling for the overnight hours.

Temperatures will be warm and we will be humid overnight, thank to westerly winds. We should get down into the low 80s.

Tomorrow the westerly winds continue, but some drier air will move into our area, primarily in our southern areas. We will still see a few, but not nearly as many downpours on Tuesday, we expect most of the showers to push onshore in Citrus, Pasco, and Hernando counties, with more isolated showers possible in Pinellas and Hillsborough. Highs reach the low to mid 90s.

Our westerly winds weaken and we return to a more typical afternoon storm pattern Wednesday. The timing look quite late during the day for rain. The chances increase around sunset and storms linger in our area past sunset.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j6TlB_0gbFYGFx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yVg2X_0gbFYGFx00

Plenty of afternoon downpours expected for the end of the week and into the weekend. Highs remain in the low 90s. We expect widespread downpours, especially during the afternoon and evening hours on Thursday, Friday, and into the weekend.

Forecast models diverge in guidance on rain chances in relation to a low that may develop in the Northern Gulf. One model develops the low and shows it drifting westward towards Louisiana. This scenario would dry us out on Friday. The other major forecast model keeps the system ,weak, spread out

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23JUVX_0gbFYGFx00
Area of disturbed weather that may develop into a tropical system i the Northern Gulf.

A stalled front across the northern Gulf of Mexico may help generate an area of low pressure. The National Hurricane Center says there’s an 30% chance that low could develop tropical characteristics in the next five days. At this point, it doesn’t look to have much of a direct impact on the Tampa Bay area.

Stay weather aware on the go with the free Max Defender 8 Weather app . You can also sign up to get daily forecast newsletters and weather alert emails sent to your inbox.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mruSr_0gbFYGFx00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFLA

Storms develop later in the day

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – It is another hot day with highs in the low to mid 90s. Heat index values are between 103-107. The first showers of the day develop in the early afternoon. Most of these will be west of I-75 and closer to the coast. The stronger and more intense downpours are expected […]
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Port Richey, FL
City
Sunset, FL
City
Hernando, FL
State
Louisiana State
City
Tampa, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Waterspout spotted near Pasco County coastline

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Video captured a waterspout moving Monday morning near the Pasco County shoreline, which prompted a tornado warning for a short time. Tyler Carmer said he took a video of the waterspout in the Anclote area. The National Weather Service says at 10:30 a.m., a confirmed...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulf Of Mexico#Drying#New Port#Hillsborough
fox35orlando.com

Alligator spotted in clouds in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - This is probably the most ‘Florida’ photo you’ll see today: a cloud formation that looks like a giant alligator!. FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King was about to give the forecast for Central Florida on Tuesday when he noticed something lurking behind him while on air!
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NOLA.com

Tropical disturbance in Gulf could dump rain from Louisiana to Florida, forecasters say

Hurricane forecasters on Sunday were tracking a disturbance they say could bring heavy rain to Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida panhandle. Update: Gulf disturbance could dump 8 inches of rain in south Louisiana; see city estimates. Heavy rain will be possible over the next several days regardless of development,...
iheart.com

Monday Weather Phenomenon In Central Nebraska

The National Weather Service reports a rare weather event happened Monday morning in part of Nebraska. Between 4:30 a.m. and 5 a.m., the weather service says winds up to around 60 miles per hour and a rapid but brief warming spike in temperatures occurred in the Kearney and Hastings area.
HASTINGS, NE
NBC Miami

High Temps, Lower Rain Chances to Start Work Week in South Florida

Shower and thunderstorm chances will remain relatively low going into the new work week. However, they are anticipated to climb late week and into the following weekend. In the meantime, expect a few more days with not much rainfall and a continuation of scorching summer sunshine. Highs through the week...
ENVIRONMENT
WFLA

WFLA

75K+
Followers
15K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy