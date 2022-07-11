Drying out slowly tonight, fewer showers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today was quite wet at times, we even saw a waterspout move onshore and fade near New Port Richey. The downpours are slowly fading, and rain chances are falling for the overnight hours.

Temperatures will be warm and we will be humid overnight, thank to westerly winds. We should get down into the low 80s.

Tomorrow the westerly winds continue, but some drier air will move into our area, primarily in our southern areas. We will still see a few, but not nearly as many downpours on Tuesday, we expect most of the showers to push onshore in Citrus, Pasco, and Hernando counties, with more isolated showers possible in Pinellas and Hillsborough. Highs reach the low to mid 90s.

Our westerly winds weaken and we return to a more typical afternoon storm pattern Wednesday. The timing look quite late during the day for rain. The chances increase around sunset and storms linger in our area past sunset.

Plenty of afternoon downpours expected for the end of the week and into the weekend. Highs remain in the low 90s. We expect widespread downpours, especially during the afternoon and evening hours on Thursday, Friday, and into the weekend.

Forecast models diverge in guidance on rain chances in relation to a low that may develop in the Northern Gulf. One model develops the low and shows it drifting westward towards Louisiana. This scenario would dry us out on Friday. The other major forecast model keeps the system ,weak, spread out

Area of disturbed weather that may develop into a tropical system i the Northern Gulf.

A stalled front across the northern Gulf of Mexico may help generate an area of low pressure. The National Hurricane Center says there’s an 30% chance that low could develop tropical characteristics in the next five days. At this point, it doesn’t look to have much of a direct impact on the Tampa Bay area.

Stay weather aware on the go with the free Max Defender 8 Weather app . You can also sign up to get daily forecast newsletters and weather alert emails sent to your inbox.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.