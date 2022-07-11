Zelenskyy says Europe should prepare for Russia to cut off gas supply; UN to investigate child casualties in Ukraine

Boris Johnson has told Volodymyr Zelensky he believes Ukraine can retake territory recently captured by Russia in a call about the latest situation in the war-torn nation.The Prime Minister on Tuesday reiterated the UK’s commitment to helping Kyiv defend itself and rebuild, as the Ukrainian president thanked Mr Johnson for a further £100 million in support.The pair also discussed how to quickly get grain out of Ukraine, with Mr Johnson saying the UK “stood ready to help in any way possible”, according to a Downing Street spokeswoman.Updated President @ZelenskyyUa on progress made at @G7 and @NATO last week.I believe the...

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO