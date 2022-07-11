Rusty Road 2 Recovery project helps people improve mental health

An MP has described how parents and grandparents have been left “bawling” while waiting for up to four years for initial mental health assessments for children.Rosie Duffield, Labour MP for Canterbury, said that every week she is contacted by a constituent who is struggling to get support from their local child and adolescent mental health services (CAMHS).She said that a wait of two to four years is a “lifetime” for parents who fear their child could be suicidal.If you need help, support or information about mental health, wherever you are, contact local NHS providers and the following@Samaritans📞116 123 @MindCharity📞0300 123...

KIDS ・ 1 DAY AGO