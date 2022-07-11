ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Archie Battersbee has no prospect of recovery, court told

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoctors treating a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life support dispute say he is "unresponsive" and will not recover, a court has heard. Last month, a High Court judge ruled that Archie Battersbee, from Southend, Essex, was "brain-stem dead" and treatment could stop but his parents won an appeal...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 73

KMOM2THREE
1d ago

God bless Archie and his family.May the Lord open his arms to welcome him,if it is His will.Lord bless his Mom and Dad,who refuse to give up on him.It is obvious,he is very loved.

Reply
10
Mayra L. Ruiz
2d ago

This is a sad story we must learn and understand all this games in the internet and watch them with our kids. As parents we need to know what our kids are doing all the time. Now this family Mom and Dad are in denial she says he heart is beating and that's a big no the machines are doing that if this kid is removed from that ventilator nothing is going to happened this kid is gone way back he was ruled with brain stem dead. Mom is in complete denial she said let him die naturally well this is not possible because he is in a ventilator if the doctors removed /unplugged archie is gone RIP God give strength to the parents

Reply(15)
8
MamaCass!
1d ago

The challenge is making yourself or having another person aid you in passing out. You bend over do deep rapid breathing stand up then quickly apply pressure to your neck. We did this as kids in the 80's and definitely did not know as young kids how harmful it was.

Reply
7
