Paxton Kling, the Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year and a potential early-round pick in next week's Major League Baseball draft, said Wednesday he's coming to LSU. The senior outfielder said via Twitter that he wants "to play for a great program that LSU has built over many of years, which also has the best fans in the country. In the future I am excited to explore the draft process again."

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 5 HOURS AGO