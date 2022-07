The inaugural Livingston Young Professionals Conference along with its speaker line up has been announced. The event is aimed at area-wide young professionals ages 21 to 40. The event will feature keynote speakers who plan to share their paths to their positions. They include Kim Sanders, managing partner of LA Champagne; David Stokes, chief of staff for U.S. Sen. John Kennedy; and Benton Thames, former guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and commander for the Changing of the Guard at Arlington National Cemetery.

LIVINGSTON, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO