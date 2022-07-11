ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Happy Golden Toad Fishing

Gamespot
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSign In to follow. Follow Happy...

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gamespot

What's New In Apex Legends Mobile Season 2

Apex Legends Mobile Season 2: Distortion launched yesterday, bringing with it a new battle pass, a new mobile-exclusive legend, quite a few gameplay changes, and a new Town Takeover. But the latest season still has a few more surprises in store that can only be uncovered by actually playing the game.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Resident Evil-Inspired Horror Game You Will Die Here Tonight Announced

Indie studio Spiral Bound Interactive has announced its first game, You Will Die Here Tonight, a survival-horror game heavily inspired by the original Resident Evil. In You Will Die Here Tonight, players are tasked with guiding six members of the Aries Division through a mansion filled with danger in a top-down view.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

CoD: Warzone Gets Radar Jammer Nerf For Fortune's Keep And Rebirth Island

Season 4 of Call of Duty: Warzone is in full swing, and players now get to choose between three maps to play. Rebirth Island recently returned to join Caldera and the new Fortune's Keep map; however, players have been frustrated with the Radar Jammer field upgrade on Warzone's smaller maps. Thankfully, Raven Software has implemented a change to help.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Toad#Screenshots#Video Game
Gamespot

Today's Wordle Answer (#389) - July 13, 2022

Welcome back to another mid-week Wordle. Today is June 13 and we're already most of the way through the week. Today's word is more or less straightforward, meaning there aren't really tricks up its sleeve. Today's Wordle is just about good ol' fashioned guesswork, so fire off your best ones and keep everything you've learned along the way to use.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
pethelpful.com

Golden Retriever is Absolutely Flabbergasted After Man Does Crazy Magic Trick

Do you remember where you were the first time you saw someone do a magic trick? Maybe a loving uncle pulled a quarter out of your ear — or perhaps one of your friends at school pulled off a truly excellent card trick. Well prepare to go back to more innocent times via a video of a Golden Retriever having his mind completely blown by magic for the first time ever.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Little Boy Professes Love for His Dog in Video We Can't Get Enough Of

If your dog is your baby, you're going to find this little boy irresistible. In a now-viral TikTok that's been viewed over 7 million times, @mariagrazia1129 watches along as her 3-year-old son professes his love for their dog, Mia. He may be just a toddler expressing his adoration, but he's oh-so-relatable! Our pups are our babies, too!
PETS
Whiskey Riff

Aussie Fisherman Gets A Face Full Of Ink While Reeling In Squid

The money shot. For those of y’all who need to relearn an elementary school marine biology lesson, let me give you a refresher. Squids use ink as their way of protection against predators. Whenever they feel threatened, they release a thick ink out of their body, and it creates a dark cloud in the water, blocking their predator’s view, so they’re able to successfully escape and live to see another day. And in pasta, it’s not half bad either, but […] The post Aussie Fisherman Gets A Face Full Of Ink While Reeling In Squid first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
Gamespot

Evil Dead: The Game Adds Army Of Darkness Update Update With New Map, Exploration Mode, And More

Saber Interactive and Boss Team Games have released a new update today for their co-op PvP/PvE multiplayer game Evil Dead: The Game. The new Army of Darkness-themed update introduces that movie's Castle Kandar location as a map, as well as weapons, cosmetics, and a new single-player Exploration mode. Army of Darkness is the third installment in the Evil Dead franchise, and is about Ash Williams fighting an army of Deadites in the past while trying to get back home.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series Already On Sale For A Nice Discount

Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series has only been out less than a week, but you can already grab it at a discount from Fanatical. The PC games retailer is selling the remastered double-pack of the PS1-era platformers for $34, a tidy discount from its usual price of $40. Klonoa first appeared...
RETAIL
Gamespot

Hot Wheels Mario Kart Circuit Set Is Just $51 For Prime Day

If you want to take your love of Mario Kart to a new level--and you missed out on grabbing the superb Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit this week--then this Prime Day deal will add some tangible fun to your home. A collaboration between the iconic Nintendo racing series and toy manufacturer Hot Wheels, this toy set is a great gift for any of the younger Mario Kart fans in the house.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

As Its Ninth Map Debuts, PUBG Dev Says It's Still "The Premiere Battle Royale"

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers. PUBG gets its ninth map in a new update today, July 13. Deston is both objectively the biggest map in the history of the game and arguably its most diverse landscape yet. Mixing the game's usual blend of sprawling wilderness with several elaborate places of interest like enormous skyscrapers in a downtown section and an outdoor festival the likes of which you'd expect to find in Forza Horizon, Deston is perhaps best defined by its inability to be easily defined.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy