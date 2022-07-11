ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Krut: The Mythic Wings

GAMINGbible

'Skyrim' Player Finds Weird Glitch Undiscovered For 11 Years

You’d really think that after so many years, players would have found everything that Skyrim has to offer. It might be a huge, sprawling title, but there’s only so much content that can be crammed in before you start heading into mod territory. And hoo boy, is that a whole other can of worms - who wants to see the NPCs actually breathe in their sleep? Well, you can now.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Evil Dead: The Game Adds Army Of Darkness Update Update With New Map, Exploration Mode, And More

Saber Interactive and Boss Team Games have released a new update today for their co-op PvP/PvE multiplayer game Evil Dead: The Game. The new Army of Darkness-themed update introduces that movie's Castle Kandar location as a map, as well as weapons, cosmetics, and a new single-player Exploration mode. Army of Darkness is the third installment in the Evil Dead franchise, and is about Ash Williams fighting an army of Deadites in the past while trying to get back home.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Resident Evil-Inspired Horror Game You Will Die Here Tonight Announced

Indie studio Spiral Bound Interactive has announced its first game, You Will Die Here Tonight, a survival-horror game heavily inspired by the original Resident Evil. In You Will Die Here Tonight, players are tasked with guiding six members of the Aries Division through a mansion filled with danger in a top-down view.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Skate 4 Devs Ask Fans To Not Play Leaked Early Build

A build of the upcoming Skate 4 has leaked online, and the developers have kindly asked those who are playing it to consider not doing so. Late last month, EA showed off some "pre-pre-pre-alpha" footage of the next Skate game, inviting players to playtest it. Footage quickly leaked online, unsurprisingly, but a bigger problem the Skate team is facing is that an earlier build of the game has leaked online, which they're asking people to not play.
VIDEO GAMES
TVOvermind

Why Longtime Deadliest Catch Fans Stopped Watching

Deadliest Catch has been one of the most popular shows on the Discovery Channel since it premiered in 2005. Although fishing isn’t something that most people think of as fun or exciting, that perception has changed since the show. Deadliest Catch shows a side of fishing that most people weren’t familiar with prior to the show. During each episode, viewers watch as cast members risk their while braving the waters to catch different kinds of crabs. With the perfect combination of suspense and drama, it’s easy to see why so many people have fallen in love with the series. However, despite the show’s popularity, there are many longtime fans who have decided to stop watching. If you’re like most people, you’re probably wondering why. The answer to that question might not be what you’re expecting. Let’s talk about why longtime fans of Deadliest Catch have stopped watching the show.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

WATCH: Man Absolutely Freaks Out After Huge Eagle Lands in His Front Seat

A man picked up an unexpected passenger when a huge eagle landed beside him in the front seat of his car. The driver, known as “Littlebandido” on TikTok and YouTube, caught the interaction on film. Of course, he was pretty shaken up about the large bird staring intensely at him, but the bird seemed calm as ever, resting next to his center console.
ANIMALS
Rolling Stone

This Mother-Daughter Duo Has Become the Center of Creepy TikTok Conspiracy Theories

At first glance, Bebop and Bebe, a TikTok page with more than two million followers, looks like a typical, albeit somewhat idiosyncratic, family account. The page features videos of Bebop, a girl with stick-straight hair who looks to be about eight or nine years old, mugging for the camera with her mom, a peroxide blond with a fondness for ethereal makeup filters. Together they dance to songs like “Footloose” by Kenny Loggins and Louis Theroux’s “Jiggle Jiggle” remix, lip-synching poorly to audios, usually against the backdrop of what appears to be a splashily decorated preteen girl’s room, with Bebop flaunting a wide range of impressive makeup looks and hairstyles.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Gamespot

How Netflix's Resident Evil Juggles Video Game Canon With A New Story

Adapting a beloved video game into a TV show or movie is tricky. How close can it stick to the game canon? Do you retell events from the games or a new story? Explore existing characters or create fresh faces for the audience to watch? Many have tried and many have failed. Netflix's live-action Resident Evil is the latest attempt at bringing that franchise into the live-action space and, according to GameSpot's review, is more successful than any previous adaptation of the property.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Prime Day TV Deal: Get A Samsung QLED For Under $1,000

If you're looking to upgrade your television but aren't looking forward to waiting until Black Friday, you'll be glad to know Amazon Prime Day has a few excellent deals. Among them is a pretty substantial discount on Samsung's line of QLED televisions. While these TVs are not quite the same as OLED televisions, they are a step up from your traditional LCD screens.
ELECTRONICS
Gamespot

Amazon Prime Day 2022 Device Deals: Kindle, Echo Dot, And More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The final hours of Prime Day 2022 has a bunch of excellent deals on Amazon-branded devices, including the Kindle, Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick, and various smart home and security devices. We've rounded up the best of the best discounts that you can have a look at before the massive shopping event ends for the year.
ELECTRONICS
Gamespot

Amazon Prime Day 2022 Best Deals Available Now

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. While Amazon Prime Day 2022 doesn't technically kick off until tomorrow, July 12, Prime Day is already here, practically speaking. Other major retailers started their own sales today, which forced Amazon's hand to start matching prices. That means you can already get some of the best Prime Day deals across gaming, tech, and entertainment. Of course, there will be many more deals that will only be available July 12-13, so you'll definitely want to check back tomorrow. We've rounded up the best Prime Day 2022 deals to shop right now.
SHOPPING
Gamespot

Bokura no Keshigomu Otoshi Shingakki + All Season Enjoy Set

Latest on Bokura no Keshigomu Otoshi Shingakki + All Season Enjoy Set. ,Sign In to follow. Follow Bokura no Keshigomu Otoshi Shingakki + All Season Enjoy Set, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
COMICS
Gamespot

Lollipop Chainsaw Remake Producer Addresses Fan Concerns

Lollipop Chainsaw is getting a remake, but after fans expressed some concerns, producer Yoshimi Yasuda has offered some clarifications. Publisher Dragami Games confirmed earlier this month that the cult classic Suda51 game is getting a remake, set to release 2023. When the remake was officially confirmed, Yasuda did note that there would be some differences. Now, in a follow-up post, the producer wanted to put fans' worries to rest.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

New PlayStation Plus Games For Extra And Premium Members In July 2022 Announced

The first batch of titles for the Game Catalog in the new version of PlayStation Plus has been announced, and it's headlined by the cat game Stray. Titles available for Extra and Premium subscribers beginning July 19 include the day-one new release Stray, as well as Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, Marvel's Avengers, and multiple Assassin's Creed and Saints Row games. These include Assassin's Creed Unity, Black Flag, Rogue Remastered, Freedom Cry, and The Ezio Collection, as well as Saints Row IV: Re-Elected and Saints Row: Gat out of Hell.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

CoD: Warzone Gets Radar Jammer Nerf For Fortune's Keep And Rebirth Island

Season 4 of Call of Duty: Warzone is in full swing, and players now get to choose between three maps to play. Rebirth Island recently returned to join Caldera and the new Fortune's Keep map; however, players have been frustrated with the Radar Jammer field upgrade on Warzone's smaller maps. Thankfully, Raven Software has implemented a change to help.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

What's New In Apex Legends Mobile Season 2

Apex Legends Mobile Season 2: Distortion launched yesterday, bringing with it a new battle pass, a new mobile-exclusive legend, quite a few gameplay changes, and a new Town Takeover. But the latest season still has a few more surprises in store that can only be uncovered by actually playing the game.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Amazon Details Lost Ark's New Card-Slinging Arcanist Class Ahead Of July 20 Release

The latest addition to Lost Ark's ever-expanding class roster is coming July 20, this time in the form of a new advanced class of the mage variety, the card-slinging Arcanist. A new blog post from Lost Ark's Western publisher Amazon breaks down how the new class is played ahead of the game's July update. The Arcanist revolves around imbuing a deck of cards with powerful magic to deal damage to enemies, Gambit-style. Arcanist skills come in three different varieties--Normal skills, Stacking skills, and Ruin skills.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

PlayStation Plus Blog Post Might Hint At Future Release Of Dino Crisis And More

The Italian blog post for July’s Playstation Plus releases announced three extra titles coming to Playstation Plus Premium, including Capcom’s survival horror classic Dino Crisis. Shortly after the extra titles were seen on social media, the blog post was quietly updated to remove the additional games. Today, Sony...
VIDEO GAMES

