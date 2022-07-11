Escape From Hard Drive

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girls' civilization 3

Gamespot

Amazon Details Lost Ark's New Card-Slinging Arcanist Class Ahead Of July 20 Release

The latest addition to Lost Ark's ever-expanding class roster is coming July 20, this time in the form of a new advanced class of the mage variety, the card-slinging Arcanist. A new blog post from Lost Ark's Western publisher Amazon breaks down how the new class is played ahead of the game's July update. The Arcanist revolves around imbuing a deck of cards with powerful magic to deal damage to enemies, Gambit-style. Arcanist skills come in three different varieties--Normal skills, Stacking skills, and Ruin skills.
Gamespot

Prime Day Switch Deal: Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes Is $45

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is currently discounted to $51 at Amazon during Prime Day 2022. If you want to save a bit more and don't mind waiting a few more days to play it, you can grab Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes for $45 at Super Saver (formerly Daily Steals) for $45 for a limited time. You have to enter promo code SPRFRE at checkout to get the full discount.
Gamespot

Rust Airdrops And Supply Signals Guide: How To Call In An Airdrop And Survive

There are a plethora of different features that can shape a player's experience in Rust on any given day. From the state of the server to a forced wipe to a raid on their base, random events are the name of the game when it comes to Rust. However, there's one random event that can result in some players making out like kings and others winding up back in their bed after getting killed. An airdrop is an event that happens every so often on a Rust server. It features a plane flying over the map and dropping crates full of supplies that players can salvage if they can get to the airdrop's location in time. There's no way to tell when one of these airdrops will occur and the loot found inside of a given airdrop crate is also random. A part of that random loot could be an item that makes future airdrops more predictable, however.
Gamespot

Exoprimal Is A Surprisingly Smart Dinosaur-Killing Machine

From trailers and gameplay videos, it can be tough to get a handle on Exoprimal. The team-based multiplayer game has players running around in mechanical mech suits, fighting waves of dinosaurs that pour out of huge portals floating in the sky. Gunning down thousands of raptors in a robot super-suit sounds weird at best, but in practice, it turns out Exoprimal is a thoughtful cooperative shooter that puts a premium on teamwork and team composition to defeat all manner of prehistoric menaces--as well as other players.
