Escape From Hard Drive

There are a plethora of different features that can shape a player's experience in Rust on any given day. From the state of the server to a forced wipe to a raid on their base, random events are the name of the game when it comes to Rust. However, there's one random event that can result in some players making out like kings and others winding up back in their bed after getting killed. An airdrop is an event that happens every so often on a Rust server. It features a plane flying over the map and dropping crates full of supplies that players can salvage if they can get to the airdrop's location in time. There's no way to tell when one of these airdrops will occur and the loot found inside of a given airdrop crate is also random. A part of that random loot could be an item that makes future airdrops more predictable, however.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO