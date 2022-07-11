ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An Uninvited Guest

Gamespot
 2 days ago

GAMINGbible

'Skyrim' Player Finds Weird Glitch Undiscovered For 11 Years

You’d really think that after so many years, players would have found everything that Skyrim has to offer. It might be a huge, sprawling title, but there’s only so much content that can be crammed in before you start heading into mod territory. And hoo boy, is that a whole other can of worms - who wants to see the NPCs actually breathe in their sleep? Well, you can now.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Contrary To Rumor, Assassin's Creed Infinity Seemingly Won't Feature An Aztec Setting

Following the release of the next Assassin's Creed game, codenamed Rift, Ubisoft will supposedly then work on releasing Assassin's Creed Infinity. Infinity will be a live-service game, reportedly including a bunch of different experiences--one of which, apparently, specifically won't be Aztec despite recent rumors. "The next [Assassin's Creed] game is...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

New PlayStation Plus Games For Extra And Premium Members In July 2022 Announced

The first batch of titles for the Game Catalog in the new version of PlayStation Plus has been announced, and it's headlined by the cat game Stray. Titles available for Extra and Premium subscribers beginning July 19 include the day-one new release Stray, as well as Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, Marvel's Avengers, and multiple Assassin's Creed and Saints Row games. These include Assassin's Creed Unity, Black Flag, Rogue Remastered, Freedom Cry, and The Ezio Collection, as well as Saints Row IV: Re-Elected and Saints Row: Gat out of Hell.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Time on Frog Island

Sign In to follow. Follow Time on Frog Island, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
VIDEO GAMES
Outsider.com

WATCH: Man Absolutely Freaks Out After Huge Eagle Lands in His Front Seat

A man picked up an unexpected passenger when a huge eagle landed beside him in the front seat of his car. The driver, known as “Littlebandido” on TikTok and YouTube, caught the interaction on film. Of course, he was pretty shaken up about the large bird staring intensely at him, but the bird seemed calm as ever, resting next to his center console.
ANIMALS
Gamespot

PS5 Restock Prime Day: Best Buy Has Consoles In Stock

Amazon Prime Day 2022 has brought a mountain of deals, but there's also a PS5 restock. Best Buy has the PS5 in stock right now (9 AM PT / 12 PM ET). The restock is only available if you're a Best Buy Totaltech member, Best Buy's loyalty program that costs $200 per year. Meanwhile, GameStop will have PS5 bundles in stock at select stores this Saturday, July 16. While Amazon hasn't announced a Prime Day PS5 restock, Prime members can request an invitation to purchase the PS5 or the Horizon Forbidden West PS5 bundle to secure a spot in line.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

How Netflix's Resident Evil Juggles Video Game Canon With A New Story

Adapting a beloved video game into a TV show or movie is tricky. How close can it stick to the game canon? Do you retell events from the games or a new story? Explore existing characters or create fresh faces for the audience to watch? Many have tried and many have failed. Netflix's live-action Resident Evil is the latest attempt at bringing that franchise into the live-action space and, according to GameSpot's review, is more successful than any previous adaptation of the property.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Amazon Prime Day 2022 Device Deals: Kindle, Echo Dot, And More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The final hours of Prime Day 2022 has a bunch of excellent deals on Amazon-branded devices, including the Kindle, Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick, and various smart home and security devices. We've rounded up the best of the best discounts that you can have a look at before the massive shopping event ends for the year.
ELECTRONICS
Gamespot

PlayStation Plus Blog Post Might Hint At Future Release Of Dino Crisis And More

The Italian blog post for July’s Playstation Plus releases announced three extra titles coming to Playstation Plus Premium, including Capcom’s survival horror classic Dino Crisis. Shortly after the extra titles were seen on social media, the blog post was quietly updated to remove the additional games. Today, Sony...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Best Prime Day Switch, PS5, And Xbox Series X Game Deals

It's the final stretch of Prime Day 2022, Amazon's annual festival of deep discounts and hard-to-beat deals. Only a few hours remain to get in on the shopping event, and if you're in the market for new Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S games, now's a great time to score a deal. We've rounded up a number of games that have had their prices slashed, which includes discounts on a number of titles that were released within the last year. Many of the deals highlighted in this roundup do not require an Amazon Prime membership to purchase.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Prime Day TV Deal: Get A Samsung QLED For Under $1,000

If you're looking to upgrade your television but aren't looking forward to waiting until Black Friday, you'll be glad to know Amazon Prime Day has a few excellent deals. Among them is a pretty substantial discount on Samsung's line of QLED televisions. While these TVs are not quite the same as OLED televisions, they are a step up from your traditional LCD screens.
ELECTRONICS
Gamespot

Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series Already On Sale For A Nice Discount

Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series has only been out less than a week, but you can already grab it at a discount from Fanatical. The PC games retailer is selling the remastered double-pack of the PS1-era platformers for $34, a tidy discount from its usual price of $40. Klonoa first appeared...
RETAIL
Gamespot

Lollipop Chainsaw Remake Producer Addresses Fan Concerns

Lollipop Chainsaw is getting a remake, but after fans expressed some concerns, producer Yoshimi Yasuda has offered some clarifications. Publisher Dragami Games confirmed earlier this month that the cult classic Suda51 game is getting a remake, set to release 2023. When the remake was officially confirmed, Yasuda did note that there would be some differences. Now, in a follow-up post, the producer wanted to put fans' worries to rest.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

CoD: Warzone Gets Radar Jammer Nerf For Fortune's Keep And Rebirth Island

Season 4 of Call of Duty: Warzone is in full swing, and players now get to choose between three maps to play. Rebirth Island recently returned to join Caldera and the new Fortune's Keep map; however, players have been frustrated with the Radar Jammer field upgrade on Warzone's smaller maps. Thankfully, Raven Software has implemented a change to help.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Bayonetta 3 - Release Date Reveal Trailer

You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Bayonetta struts through multiple locations in an all-new, over-the-top climax action game. Sporting a wicked new ensemble and somehow familiar pigtails, the titular Umbra Witch must face a mysterious evil using her signature guns and time-slowing Witch Time ability. This time, invading manmade bioweapons called Homunculi find themselves in Bayonetta’s crosshairs.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

What's New In Apex Legends Mobile Season 2

Apex Legends Mobile Season 2: Distortion launched yesterday, bringing with it a new battle pass, a new mobile-exclusive legend, quite a few gameplay changes, and a new Town Takeover. But the latest season still has a few more surprises in store that can only be uncovered by actually playing the game.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Prime Day Switch Deal: Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes Is $45

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is currently discounted to $51 at Amazon during Prime Day 2022. If you want to save a bit more and don't mind waiting a few more days to play it, you can grab Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes for $45 at Super Saver (formerly Daily Steals) for $45 for a limited time. You have to enter promo code SPRFRE at checkout to get the full discount.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

The Division Resurgence Lets Agents Take The Fight Mobile

Ubisoft is no stranger to mobile games. Its franchises like Assassin's Creed, Prince of Persia, and more have spawned mobile spin-offs. Ubisoft is also the publisher behind the massively successful mobile game Hungry Shark Evolution. The Division Resurgence, at this admittedly early stage, however, feels different. It may not enjoy the graphical fidelity of its console counterparts, but everything else about the game makes it look like a proper entry into the franchise, as opposed to a spin-off with a mobile asterisk.
VIDEO GAMES

